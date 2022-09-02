Lufthansa pilots stage strike in wage dispute

The spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Germany
·1 min read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Pilots at Lufthansa walked out on Friday, forcing the German airline to cancel hundreds of flights and leave holidaymakers stranded.

Labour union Vereinigung Cockpit (VC) had said on Wednesday that pay talks with Lufthansa had failed, calling on pilots at both the passenger airline and at Lufthansa Cargo to go on strike.

VC is demanding a 5.5% pay rise this year for its more than 5,000 pilots and automatic inflation compensation thereafter.

Lufthansa has offered a total of 900 euros ($901.35) more in basic pay per month in two stages over an 18-month term as well as an agreement guaranteeing cockpit staff a minimum fleet size.

Strikes and staff shortages have already forced airlines including Lufthansa to cancel thousands of flights this summer and caused hours-long queues at major airports, frustrating holidaymakers keen to travel after COVID-19 lockdowns.

VC's demands also come against the backdrop of soaring energy and food prices, with German inflation rising to its highest level in almost 50 years in August.

Lufthansa cancelled about 800 flights at its main bases in Frankfurt and Munich, affecting 130,000 passengers.

Last month, Lufthansa's management reached a pay deal with ground staff, averting further walkouts after a strike had forced it to cancel more than 1,000 flights.

Lufthansa also faces possible walkouts by pilots of subsidiary Eurowings, who have voted for industrial action but are due to hold a round of talks with management next week.

(Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Bradley Perrett)

Recommended Stories

  • Lufthansa to cancel 800 flights on Friday due to pilots' strike

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Germany's Lufthansa said it will have to cancel 800 flights on Friday, likely affecting 130,000 passengers, after the pilots' union announced a one-day strike. The Vereinigung Cockpit (VC) union said late on Wednesday that pay talks had failed and Lufthansa pilots would stage a 24-hour strike starting just after midnight on Thursday, affecting both passenger and cargo services. Lufthansa said flight cancellations would affect Frankfurt and Munich airports, adding that several flights would also have to be cancelled on Thursday.

  • A $48 Billion, 17-Month Spree Ends as India Funds Sell Stocks

    (Bloomberg) -- India’s institutional investors are starting to sell local shares just as foreign funds return to the country’s $3.4 trillion equity market.Most Read from BloombergLukoil Chairman Ravil Maganov Dies After Falling From Hospital WindowPutin Brings China and India to Russia for War Games Defying USHong Kong Officials Target End to Hotel Quarantine in NovemberJeremy Grantham Warns ‘Super Bubble’ in Stocks Has Yet to BurstDomestic firms offloaded $889 million of shares in August, the f

  • Marketmind: Holed up

    Asia has met a limp lead from Wall Street with little confidence, as things slip into a holding pattern ahead of today's U.S. jobs data and then a long weekend in the United States. Bonds have taken a beating since Jerome Powell's Jackson Hole talk made clear that the Fed is going to hike and hold rates high, and after red-hot inflation readings in Europe. But market eyes are firmly on the U.S. non-farm payrolls data for August, with a strong report likely to intensify the view that rates are headed higher for longer.

  • Binance chief Changpeng Zhao reiterates Binance not a Chinese company

    Binance founder and CEO Changpeng Zhao reiterated that Binance is not a Chinese company and it “was never incorporated in China,” as the country continues to ban cryptocurrency trading. See related article: Binance to help S. Korea’s Busan build first city-backed exchange Fast facts In a blog post published on Thursday, Zhao wrote that the […]

  • Trade Alert: The Independent Chairman Of Tabcorp Holdings Limited (ASX:TAH), Bruce Akhurst, Has Just Spent AU$258k Buying 33% More Shares

    Investors who take an interest in Tabcorp Holdings Limited ( ASX:TAH ) should definitely note that the Independent...

  • EU Sees Limits in What Power-Price Intervention Can Achieve

    (Bloomberg) -- An emergency intervention in European power markets may lower prices but won’t protect the region’s economy from spillover effects of a historic energy crunch, according to the bloc’s executive arm.Most Read from BloombergLukoil Chairman Ravil Maganov Dies After Falling From Hospital WindowPutin Brings China and India to Russia for War Games Defying USHong Kong Officials Target End to Hotel Quarantine in NovemberJeremy Grantham Warns ‘Super Bubble’ in Stocks Has Yet to BurstThe 27

  • Does Serabi Gold (LON:SRB) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

    Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility...

  • Natixis Trinh Nguyen on ASEAN Economies

    Natixis EM Asia Senior Economist Trinh Nguyen says Southeast Asia continue to show resilience despite the shocks of an energy crisis and weakening China's growth. She speaks to David Ingles, Yvonne Man and Rishaad Salamat on "Bloomberg Markets Asia".

  • Britain's new PM faces an 80s playlist: recession, unrest and runaway prices

    Britain's prime minister in waiting Liz Truss models herself on Margaret Thatcher, judging by her photo ops echoing famous images of the country's first female premier. If Truss becomes leader of the ruling party on Monday as is widely expected, she'll need all the grit and guile of the Iron Lady as she walks into a scene straight out of the 1980s: a looming recession, industrial unrest and urban decay. In a sign of the times, an area straddling the River Mersey near Liverpool that was once an industrial heartland now has a less illustrious claim to fame: families there are seeking protection from creditors at the fastest rate in the country.

  • Yen at 140 Piles Pressure on Japan’s Unified Policy Front

    (Bloomberg) -- The yen’s cratering to 140 per dollar breaks new ground in testing Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda’s defiance of a global wave of interest rate hikes and the strength of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s support for his stance.Most Read from BloombergLukoil Chairman Ravil Maganov Dies After Falling From Hospital WindowPutin Brings China and India to Russia for War Games Defying USHong Kong Officials Target End to Hotel Quarantine in NovemberJeremy Grantham Warns ‘Super Bubble’

  • ECB Still Seen Playing Catch-Up as Rate-Hike Path Steepens

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergLukoil Chairman Ravil Maganov Dies After Falling From Hospital WindowPutin Brings China and India to Russia for War Games Defying USHong Kong Officials Target End to Hotel Quarantine in NovemberJeremy Grantham Warns ‘Super Bubble’ in Stocks Has Yet to BurstThe European Central Bank remains behind the curve on tackling record euro-zone inflation and will have to a

  • Fed's job-friendly 'soft landing' hinges on history not repeating

    Economists assessing the trade-off facing the Fed estimate U.S. employment could drop by anywhere from a few hundred thousand positions to as many as several million. The final tally will depend on how closely the economy follows patterns seen in recent decades, to what extent things like improved global supply chains help lower inflation, and how strict the Fed is in enforcing its 2% inflation goal. With the central bank's preferred inflation measure currently increasing at more than a 6% annual rate, Joe Brusuelas, chief U.S. economist at RSM, a U.S.-based consulting firm, estimates it would take 5.3 million lost jobs and an unemployment rate of 6.7%, nearly double the 3.5% in July, to lower inflation to 2%.

  • DOJ: Trump Docs Likely Moved to Obstruct Investigation

    A US Department of Justice filing says White House records held in a storage room at Donald Trump's Florida home may have been concealed or removed before an FBI June search, suggesting possible attempts to obstruct the investigation. Bloomberg Government's Courtney Rozen has more on "Bloomberg Daybreak: Australia." (This interview aired Sept. 1, 2022.)

  • China securities regulator says will implement Sino-U.S. audit deal

    China will implement its audit agreement with the United States announced last Friday and will strengthen communication with foreign institutional investors, a senior Chinese securities regulatory official said on Friday. The deal between Beijing and Washington will allow U.S. regulators to vet accounting firms in mainland China and Hong Kong, potentially ending a long-running dispute that threatened to boot more than 200 Chinese companies from U.S. exchanges. Previously, Beijing had been reluctant to grant such access, citing national security concerns.

  • Which US airlines have had most passenger complaints this year? Here are the rankings

    The findings are part of a recent Department of Transportation report.

  • American Airlines is cutting 14,000 flights in December with more to come. Here's why.

    The cuts represent an 8% decrease from American's placeholder schedule for the month uploaded 331 days before as the carrier continues to limit capacity.

  • This $33.5 Million Park City Mansion Was Designed to Look Like the Set of a Bond Movie

    The modernist masterpiece, called "Snowfall", is the most expensive home ever listed for sale in Deer Valley.

  • Inside the Sprawling $22 Million Grand Cayman Penthouse at The Mandarin Oriental Residences

    Located on the 10th floor, this 8,386-square-foot apartment has ample terrace space and 360-degree views of Grand Cayman.

  • Pilots picketing at 13 major airports ahead of Labor Day weekend

    Off-duty pilots for six airlines are picketing at airports nationwide on Thursday ahead of the busy Labor Day travel weekend in support of improved working conditions and benefits. The one-day picketing campaign is organized by the Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA), which represents thousands of pilots at major U.S. airlines, and comes at the end…

  • Emirates is bringing its redesigned Airbus A380 with premium economy seating and upgrades in every cabin to the US — see inside

    Emirates will fly the Airbus A380 for decades to come and lucky passengers will get to experience the epitome of luxury travel while onboard.