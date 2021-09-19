Lufthansa to Raise 2.14 Billion Euros by Offering New Shares

(Bloomberg) -- Deutsche Lufthansa AG will raise 2.14 billion euros ($2.5 billion) by offering new shares to its stakeholders, the airline said in a statement on Sunday.

The company will issue 597.7 million new shares at 3.58 euros each and at a subscription ratio of 1:1The issue corresponds to a discount of 39.3% on the theoretical ex-rights priceThe new shares are expected to be offered to shareholders from Sept. 22 to Oct. 5

