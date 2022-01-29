Lufthansa is upgrading its premium economy seats as the cabin soars in popularity among travelers — meet ZIMprivacy
The Lufthansa Group has selected ZIM Aircraft Seating's ZIMprivacy recliner for its premium economy cabin.
The upgraded seats offer amenities like a 15.7-inch TV screen, a 39-inch pitch, and a personal reading light.
The new seat comes as the demand for premium economy during the pandemic soars among travelers.
Premium economy is more popular than ever during the pandemic.
Source: Condé Nast Traveler
Despite business travel still slow on the rebound, airlines have reported the demand for the premium cabin has soared.
Source: Condé Nast Traveler, The Points Guy
This is, in part, because of the lower fares.
Source: Condé Nast Traveler
According to a study from Expedia, premium ticket prices were about 290% more expensive than regular economy fares in 2021, compared to 365% more in 2020 and a whopping 430% more in 2019. Moreover, 26% of Americans say they will upgrade if they can afford the price.
Source: Expedia
Meanwhile, some sought out upgraded seats to allow for more room for social distancing, according to Lukas Kaestner, president of the Crystal Cabin Award Association.
Source: Condé Nast Traveler
Airlines like Delta and United have reported higher demand for premium economy. Specifically, Delta president Glen Haustein revealed in the company's quarter three earnings call that more passengers flew in its Comfort+ premium cabin than in 2019.
Source: The Motley Fool
In fact, the demand for Delta's premium cabin has outperformed the company's coach product. "This is a great validation of our premium strategy especially given the higher mix of consumer demand."
Source: The Motley Fool
Meanwhile, United's chief commercial officer, Andrew Nocella, said in the airline's Q3 earnings call that its load factor for Economy Plus "increased by 10 points relative to 2019 this summer." Load factor measures the number of available seats filled.
Source: The Motley Fool
Nocella continued: "50% of our revenue in transatlantic leisure market came from the premium cabins in 2021, a 13 point improvement versus 2019."
Source: The Motley Fool
Since its rise in popularity, premium economy has become an affordable alternative to business or first class and a significant revenue source for airlines.
Source: Condé Nast Traveler
According to Bloomberg, Germany-based Lufthansa's premium seats are about 40% more profitable per square foot than business class.
Source: Bloomberg
Moreover, Lufthansa told Simple Flying that its premium product is its most profitable cabin, earning more than business and first. Because of the demand, The Lufthansa Group has chosen to upgrade its premium economy cabin with new seats.
Source: Simple Flying
The Lufthansa Group consists of several airlines, including Lufthansa and its regional partners, Eurowings, Eurowings Discover, SWISS and its subsidiary Edelweiss Air, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, and Lufthansa Cargo. So far, only SWISS and Lufthansa will have the new premium seats.
Source: Lufthansa Group
The company chose ZIM Aircraft Seating's ZIMprivacy PC-02 premium economy recliner to fit on SWISS' Boeing 777 and Airbus A340 jets by end of March 2022. Each B777 plane will have 24 seats.
Source: ZIM Aircraft Seating
In 2023, Lufthansa is set to unveil the all-new seats on its new Boeing 777-9, Airbus A350, and Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft.
Source: ZIM Aircraft Seating
Each seat is customized with Lufthansa and SWISS' unique colors, logos, and finishings so the two can maintain their individual cabin brands.
Source: ZIM Aircraft Seating
The sleek new seats offer comfort and privacy, featuring a barrier that shields each seat from each other and the aisle.
Source: ZIM Aircraft Seating
Moreover, it is built into a hard shell so passengers can adjust the seat without reclining into the person behind them.
Source: ZIM Aircraft Seating
The seats come with several features, including a USB port and a large 15.7-inch inflight entertainment screen…
Source: ZIM Aircraft Seating
…39 inches of pitch and 18-19 inches of width…
Source: ZIM Aircraft Seating
…an individual reading light…
Source: ZIM Aircraft Seating
…moveable armrests and manual seat controls…
Source: ZIM Aircraft Seating
...a meal table...
Source: ZIM Aircraft Seating
…and leg rest.
Source: ZIM Aircraft Seating
The upgraded seat offers a bigger screen than Lufthansa's current product, which has an 11-12 inch monitor.
Source: Lufthansa
Moreover, the old model lacks privacy barriers.
Booking premium economy comes with nice perks, like getting two checked bags and access to the Group's business lounges at the airport.
Source: Lufthansa Group spokesperson
The Lufthansa Group is not the only airline noticing the trend in the industry and investing in new premium economy seats.
Emirates unveiled its luxurious premium economy in late 2020 on a handful of its A380 double-decker planes.
Emirates is giving 52 of its Airbus A380s a brand-new look including upgrades in every cabin and premium economy seating — see inside
The seats offer an impressive 40-inch pitch, a deep recline, a footrest, and a 13.3-inch inflight entertainment screen.
Source: Insider
Read the original article on Business Insider