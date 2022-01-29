Lufthansa is upgrading its premium economy seats as the cabin soars in popularity among travelers — meet ZIMprivacy

The Lufthansa Groups' ZIMprivacy premium economy seats. The Lufthansa Group

The Lufthansa Group has selected ZIM Aircraft Seating's ZIMprivacy recliner for its premium economy cabin.

The upgraded seats offer amenities like a 15.7-inch TV screen, a 39-inch pitch, and a personal reading light.

The new seat comes as the demand for premium economy during the pandemic soars among travelers.

Premium economy is more popular than ever during the pandemic.

Touring SAS Scandinavian Airlines' Airbus A350-900 XWB. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Despite business travel still slow on the rebound, airlines have reported the demand for the premium cabin has soared.

Air France premium economy. Air France

This is, in part, because of the lower fares.

Airlines at a snowy airport. EchoVisuals/Shutterstock

According to a study from Expedia, premium ticket prices were about 290% more expensive than regular economy fares in 2021, compared to 365% more in 2020 and a whopping 430% more in 2019. Moreover, 26% of Americans say they will upgrade if they can afford the price.

Qatar Airways Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner economy class. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Meanwhile, some sought out upgraded seats to allow for more room for social distancing, according to Lukas Kaestner, president of the Crystal Cabin Award Association.

French bee premium economy. Taylor Rains/Insider

Airlines like Delta and United have reported higher demand for premium economy. Specifically, Delta president Glen Haustein revealed in the company's quarter three earnings call that more passengers flew in its Comfort+ premium cabin than in 2019.

Delta Comfort+. Delta Air Lines

In fact, the demand for Delta's premium cabin has outperformed the company's coach product. "This is a great validation of our premium strategy especially given the higher mix of consumer demand."

A Delta aircraft. James D. Morgan/Getty Images

Meanwhile, United's chief commercial officer, Andrew Nocella, said in the airline's Q3 earnings call that its load factor for Economy Plus "increased by 10 points relative to 2019 this summer." Load factor measures the number of available seats filled.

United Airlines economy plus. Mendenhall Olga/Shutterstock

Nocella continued: "50% of our revenue in transatlantic leisure market came from the premium cabins in 2021, a 13 point improvement versus 2019."

United Airlines economy plus. EQRoy/Shutterstock

Since its rise in popularity, premium economy has become an affordable alternative to business or first class and a significant revenue source for airlines.

British Airways Club Suite business class. British Airways

According to Bloomberg, Germany-based Lufthansa's premium seats are about 40% more profitable per square foot than business class.

Lufthansa premium economy. Sorbis/Shutterstock

Moreover, Lufthansa told Simple Flying that its premium product is its most profitable cabin, earning more than business and first. Because of the demand, The Lufthansa Group has chosen to upgrade its premium economy cabin with new seats.

Lufthansa premium economy. Markus Mainka/Shutterstock

The Lufthansa Group consists of several airlines, including Lufthansa and its regional partners, Eurowings, Eurowings Discover, SWISS and its subsidiary Edelweiss Air, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, and Lufthansa Cargo. So far, only SWISS and Lufthansa will have the new premium seats.

Members of the Lufthansa Group. Lufthansa Group

The company chose ZIM Aircraft Seating's ZIMprivacy PC-02 premium economy recliner to fit on SWISS' Boeing 777 and Airbus A340 jets by end of March 2022. Each B777 plane will have 24 seats.

The Lufthansa Groups' ZIMprivacy premium economy seats. The Lufthansa Group

In 2023, Lufthansa is set to unveil the all-new seats on its new Boeing 777-9, Airbus A350, and Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft.

Lufthansa aircraft. Tupungato/Shutterstock

Each seat is customized with Lufthansa and SWISS' unique colors, logos, and finishings so the two can maintain their individual cabin brands.

Swiss International Air Lines. Fedor Selivanov/Shutterstock

The sleek new seats offer comfort and privacy, featuring a barrier that shields each seat from each other and the aisle.

The Lufthansa Groups' ZIMprivacy premium economy seats. The Lufthansa Group

Moreover, it is built into a hard shell so passengers can adjust the seat without reclining into the person behind them.

The Lufthansa Groups' ZIMprivacy premium economy seats. The Lufthansa Group

The seats come with several features, including a USB port and a large 15.7-inch inflight entertainment screen…

The Lufthansa Groups' ZIMprivacy premium economy seats. The Lufthansa Group

…39 inches of pitch and 18-19 inches of width…

The Lufthansa Groups' ZIMprivacy premium economy seats. The Lufthansa Group

…an individual reading light…

The Lufthansa Groups' ZIMprivacy premium economy seats. The Lufthansa Group

…moveable armrests and manual seat controls…

The Lufthansa Groups' ZIMprivacy premium economy seats. The Lufthansa Group

...a meal table...

The Lufthansa Groups' ZIMprivacy premium economy seats. The Lufthansa Group

…and leg rest.

The Lufthansa Groups' ZIMprivacy premium economy seats. The Lufthansa Group

The upgraded seat offers a bigger screen than Lufthansa's current product, which has an 11-12 inch monitor.

Lufthansa current premium economy. Lufthansa

Moreover, the old model lacks privacy barriers.

Lufthansa premium economy. Sorbis/Shutterstock

Booking premium economy comes with nice perks, like getting two checked bags and access to the Group's business lounges at the airport.

Lufthansa Business Lounge. EQRoy/Shutterstock

The Lufthansa Group is not the only airline noticing the trend in the industry and investing in new premium economy seats.

An airline expert said for a company as large as Emirates there is no "need to weight crew members." AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Emirates unveiled its luxurious premium economy in late 2020 on a handful of its A380 double-decker planes.

Emirates premium economy. Emirates

Emirates is giving 52 of its Airbus A380s a brand-new look including upgrades in every cabin and premium economy seating — see inside

The seats offer an impressive 40-inch pitch, a deep recline, a footrest, and a 13.3-inch inflight entertainment screen.

Emirates premium economy. Emirates

