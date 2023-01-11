Luggage theft suspect chased through Atlanta airport carrying stolen suitcases, police say

A man is now facing charges after police said he snatched two bags from a luggage carousel and took off running.

Police say officers at Hartsfield Jackson International Airport saw a man grab two bags on Dec. 20.

They say after grabbing the luggage, he took off running through the terminal. Officers began chasing him through the airport shouting for him to drop the bags.

The suspect, later identified as 29-year-old Chase Pittman, tried getting out of the airport and ran into the MARTA station connected to the airport terminal.

Body camera video shows an officer catching and arresting Pittman near the MARTA station before he was able to get on one of the trains.

Both of the stolen bags were returned to their rightful owners.

Pittman was booked into the Clayton County Jail on charges of theft by taking and stealing bags from an airport terminal.

In November, Channel 2 Action News released body camera footage of a former Atlanta Falcon, Damien Parms, being arrested after allegedly taking a bga off of a luggage carousel, taking it into the bathroom and stealing a phone charger out of it before putting it back on the carousel.

Police told Channel 2 after Parms’ arrest that luggage theft is rare at Hartsfield Jackson International Airport.

