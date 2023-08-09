Luhansk terrorist sentenced to 10 years in jail for mining Ukrainian positions

At the end of May 2023, he was detained near Siversk, Bakhmut district

A terrorist of the Russian-controlled Luhansk puppet authority, or “Luhansk People’s Republic” (“LPR”), has been sentenced to 10 years in prison, the Office of Ukraine’s Prosecutor General reported on Facebook on Aug. 9.

The convicted man had been engaged in mining Ukrainian military positions in Luhansk and Donetsk oblasts since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the office said.

He was detained near the town of Siversk in the Bakhmut area in late May 2023. At trial, he was found guilty of “encroachment on Ukraine’s territorial integrity and inviolability, and membership of an illegal organization.”

The resident of the village of Vrubivske in Luhansk Oblast joined the “2nd Army Corps of the LPR’s People’s Militia” in November 2019, the prosecutors said.

He became a communications officer and during his “service,” the perpetrator guarded a military unit, maintained combat vehicles, and carried out orders to strengthen the “LPR’s” defense.

In September 2021, he was appointed “a sapper of a separate engineering and sapper company of the 2nd Army Corps of the LPR’s People’s Militia.”

