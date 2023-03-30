Luis Casado sentenced to 60 days in jail on gun charge in deadly 2021 shooting outside Dos Gatos

Action News Jax has new details on a gun charge for a St. Johns County man who was previously charged with manslaughter in a 2021 shooting in St. Augustine.

Luis Casado will now spend 60 days in jail for carrying a concealed weapon into a bar in relation to the killing of 37-year-old Adam Amoia. Casado was sentenced on Thursday.

In 2021, Amoia was shot and killed by Casado after a fight outside Dos Gatos.

During a “Stand your ground” hearing in November, Casado’s attorneys replayed video from that night in court. They said Casado approached a group of men who had all been drinking. They said Amoia became aggressive.

Amoia began slapping Casado, multiple times. Casado pulled out his gun, firing multiple rounds. Two bullets hit Amoia in the back as he ran away.

In December, Judge R. Lee Smith dropped the manslaughter charge against Casado.

In the order granting Casado’s “Amended Motion to Dismiss for Statutory Immunity from Prosecution,” Smith noted that the defendant made a sufficient showing under the statute and the prosecution could not meet its burden.

