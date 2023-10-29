Luis Diaz’s father rescued from kidnappers after shootout in Colombia

Gunmen reportedly intended to smuggle Luis Diaz's parents over the border

Liverpool forward Luis Diaz’s father has reportedly been rescued from a kidnapping in Colombia during a shootout which left two of his captors dead hours after the footballer’s mum was freed from her ordeal.

Police are said to have liberated the father, Luis Manuel Diaz, after a shootout and shortly after the country’s president Gustavo Petro confirmed Diaz’s mother, Cilenis Marulanda, was recovered safe and sound.

Pictures released overnight showed her enjoying a tearful reunion with relatives.

There has, however, been no official confirmation yet of the father’s release.

The Colombian attorney general’s office said earlier that it had assembled a team of investigators to search for the couple in Barrancas, a municipality in the northern La Guajira province.

According to a report in local media, the couple were taken from near a service station in Barrancas.

As they drove to their home, gunmen on motorbikes stopped them and drove them away in the vehicle, authorities said.

Luis Diaz's mother was yesterday reunited with family after police confirmed she had been freed - Peter Byrne/PA

Reports in local media in the La Guajira region, where Barrancas is located, said the striker’s father was freed following a shootout with police which resulted in the deaths of two of the four kidnappers.

The incident is said to have happened near an area called Los Barrancones as the captors headed towards Colombia’s border with Venezuela, with the intention of smuggling him into the neighbouring country.

A man described as the best friend of Luis Manuel Diaz told a Colombian radio station the footballer’s father and his wife had been heading to the home of a relative of Ms Cilenis when they were seized.

Victor Medina said: “It was 5.30pm local time on Saturday.

“They had filled up with petrol and then went to a neighbourhood nearby to collect something from a relative of Cilenis.

“There the captors arrived, four men on motorbikes.

“They threatened them with weapons, made them get into the same vehicle and sped off with the other two on a motorbike tailing them. They headed for a rural area.

“The authorities were informed and there was a chase.”

Asked to confirm there was an exchange of gunfire before Ms Cilenis was rescued, Mr Medina said: “I haven’t had the chance to speak to her yet.

“It’s a difficult situation. She’s back at home with doctors because we know she arrived quite distressed after what has been a trauma for her.”

‘Never been any talk of threats’

He added: “Luis Manuel Diaz is a person who is much loved in Barrancas and there’s never been any talk of threats.

“He and his family are highly appreciated in this municipality and that is why he always felt calm and safe here.

“But there is always going to be someone who wants to harm a family, a family which is bringing a lot of glory and a lot of recognition to Barrancas.

“The general public rejects acts like this targeting a much-loved and respected family in our municipality.”

Diaz has not commented on the incident.

The 26-year-old has played 43 times for Colombia and joined Liverpool last year from Porto.

Liverpool are due to play Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on Sunday.

Liverpool have confirmed an “ongoing situation involving the family of Luis Diaz” amid reports the forward’s parents were kidnapped in Colombia.

It has since been reported in Colombia that his mother was rescued but his father remains missing.

“Liverpool Football Club can confirm it is aware of an ongoing situation involving the family of Luis Diaz in Colombia,” read a club statement.

“It is our fervent hope that the matter is resolved safely and at the earliest possible opportunity. In the meantime, the player’s welfare will continue to be our immediate priority.”

