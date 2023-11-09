Footballer Luis Díaz’s father released by Colombian guerrillas

The father of Liverpool star Luis Díaz has been released by Left-wing Colombian guerrillas two weeks after he was kidnapped, according to reports.

Luis Manuel Díaz was handed over to United Nations and Catholic church officials by members of the National Liberation Army (ELN) 13 days after he was abducted from Barrancas, the family’s hometown.

The footballer’s mother, Cilenis Marulanda, was also initially kidnapped, but was freed hours later as police closed in on the gang.

Luis Manuel Díaz (centre) with priests Hector Henao and Francisco Ceballos after his release in Valledupar - Colombian Episcopal Conference/AFP via Getty Images

Local television channels showed Mr Díaz’s father at an airstrip in the city of Valledupar in Colombia’s Cesar province after he descended from a military helicopter.

It is understood Mr Díaz will undergo a medical examination before being reunited with his family. He is said to be in good health with no signs of maltreatment.

The government’s negotiating delegation said in a statement it celebrated the liberation and that Mr Díaz was safe, but that the kidnapping “should never have happened”.

“The current process with the ELN has advanced like no other until today. Regardless, our delegation considers that the kidnapping of Luis Manuel Díaz has placed our dialogue in a critical situation and because of it, the time has come to take decisions to eliminate kidnapping,” the statement said.

News of his release prompted an emotional response in Mr Díaz’s local neighbourhood, with family members driving through the streets in Liverpool shirts with 23, the star’s number, on the back in celebration, El Tiempo reported.

Family and close friends marched on Nov 5 to demand the release of Mr Díaz - Ivan Valencia/AP

Mr Díaz’s parents were ambushed by the gunmen as they stopped at a petrol station in Barrancas, in the northern province of La Guajira, on Oct 28.

Police initially suggested a criminal gang was responsible for the abduction, sending special forces to search for Mr Díaz and offering a $48,000 (£38,700) reward for information.

Later, ELN peace negotiators confessed to their Colombian government counterparts that its Northern War Front unit had Mr Díaz.

Last week the ELN’s commander said the kidnapping was a mistake and the group was working on his release.

On Sunday, the footballer celebrated scoring a late equaliser for Liverpool in his side’s 1-1 draw against Luton Town in the Premier League by lifting his shirt to reveal a T-shirt emblazoned with the words “Libertad para papa” (Freedom for dad).

The footballer wore a T-shirt with the words 'Libertad para papa' (Freedom for dad) during a match on Sunday - Zac Goodwin/PA Wire

The ELN is Colombia’s main remaining active guerrilla group. It has been fighting the state since 1964 and has an estimated 2,500 members.

It is most active in the border region with Venezuela, where Mr Díaz and his wife live.

Such organisations have historically used kidnapping as a fundraising and pressure tactic.

The kidnap disrupted the government’s peace talks with the ELN, which restarted last year in hopes of ending the group’s part in Colombia’s 60-year conflict, which has killed at least 450,000 people.

