Luis Rubiales’ mother sends press into a frenzy as she emerges from hunger strike

At 7.45pm in a small town in Granada, parishioners were preparing for mass as they always do at the Iglesia de la Divina Pastora.

The only difference to this Tuesday night’s service was the hunger-striking 72-year-old hidden in a room to the side who has professed she is willing to die to get justice for her sexual assault-accused son.

On the second night of her hunger strike, the mother of Spanish football boss, Luis Rubiales, broke cover, sending the press inside the holy building into a frenzy.

“I want her to tell the truth”, Angeles Bejar, a retired hairdresser, told the world’s media.

Ms Bejar launched her hunger strike in response to the suspension of her son following his on-pitch kiss with footballer Jenni Hermoso after her team triumphed over England in the Women’s World Cup.

On Monday night, the Spanish prosecutor’s office said it was launching a preliminary sexual assault investigation into the incident.

When The Telegraph caught sight of the grandmother inside the church on Tuesday night, she appeared dishevelled, wearing the same green dress that she arrived in the day before. She told reporters she had seen a doctor and was “doing ok”.

His mother’s very public hunger strike has catapulted the once-sleepy town to the centre of a global media frenzy.

“I’ll stay here as long as my body can take it; I don’t mind dying for justice because my son is a decent person,” the 72-year-old, who is drinking energy drinks and water but refusing food, told a local broadcaster.

The church decided to hold its regular evening service on Tuesday after cancelling it the evening before.

Priests told the press to remain silent ahead of mass, with one telling The Telegraph of Ms Bejar’s “anxiety and distress”.

After consulting Mr Rubiales’s mother, the priest opened the doors to the room she is residing in, allowing reporters to see her.

Worshippers rolled their eyes and tutted at the commotion before Policía Nacional officers entered the church to maintain order. Up to a dozen troops were stationed outside.

Three in five Spaniards believe it is time for the embattled FA president to go but in Motril, Mr Rubiales is seen as a sensitive family man who has done nothing wrong.

The football boss spent his formative years in Motril, a charming Costa Tropical seaside resort, which is more akin to a village compared to nearby Marbella.

Ms Bejar, like a large coterie of friends and family in Motril, insists the president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation, who has been asked for his resignation by regional FA bosses, is entirely innocent.

“I’ve known Luis since he was a boy, he’s a very sensitive guy, a friend to everyone and a good family man,” Ms Bejar’s close friend, Angeles said.

“Jenni has changed her story three times, she needs to tell the truth and go back to her original version or this will not end. My friend is suffering because of her stories.”

Mr Rubiales has not spoken publicly since his defiant speech before football officials, coaches and players on Friday in which he said he would not bow to pressure to resign, and claims she consented to the kiss.

Ms Hermoso has said that she did not consent and believes herself to be the victim of sexual abuse.

“I want the girl to tell the truth,” said Ms Béjar, who believes her son’s version of events in which he asked the player if she agreed to “a peck” and she said yes.

That sentiment was shared by dozens of Rubiales supporters, who gathered outside the church on Monday to shout slogans of support to his mother.

Antonio Moya, another local, told The Telegraph: “I have three daughters, just like Luis, and I don’t want anything bad to happen to them.

“But that kiss was in the euphoria of the moment, it’s incredibly unjust what is happening to him. I know his family, they are good people, his mother does not deserve to be going through this.”

He added: ‘The reaction is typical of the extreme feminism that is becoming a trend in this country.”

The backlash over the kiss has forced society to question itself and ask, “should a woman accept that a man kisses her like this? Yes or no?”, said Aina Lopez, a sociologist at Madrid’s Complutense University.

“It is easier to change a law than a culture,” the government’s top gender violence official Victoria Rosell told public radio, but added there had been a “paradigm shift” against those “who think they have the right to women’s bodies”.

But that paradigm shift has not taken hold in Motril, which is in Andalucia, one of the worst Spanish regions for gender-based violence and where machismo still runs rife.

Of the 35 women allegedly killed by their partners in Spain so far this year, 11 were in Andalucia - nearly a third.

People in Motril remain highly protective of Mr Rubiales, 42, who was born into wealth and privilege.

The former professional footballer is the prodigal son of a highly influential political family that is now more known for its scandals and inner turmoil than its achievements.

His father Luis Manuel Rubiales López - or Manuel, to his friends - was the socialist mayor of Motril for over a decade.

He is now facing a potential jail term of three years after being implicated in a huge corruption scandal.

Mr Rubiales senior is yet to have his day in court but it is alleged he was involved in illegally syphoning hundreds of thousands of euros in EU funds to construction companies.

The ERE scandal, dubbed the “reptile fund” by those in the know, saw some €680 million (£585 million) spent on paying off friends and enemies of the socialist-run regional government of Andalucia.

But that is not the only scandal to haunt the Rubiales family, which came under attack from the football boss’s uncle last year.

Juan Rubiales told an anti-corruption court in Madrid that his nephew had used Spanish FA money to organise an “orgy” in a luxury villa with a group of young women at the height of the Covid pandemic.

The uncle - who ran the campaign to help him to the presidency 13 years ago and later the press office of RFEF - was sacked in 2020 for allegedly leaking scores of official documents in a bid to implicate his nephew in a string of scandals.

A wrongful dismissal hearing in June ruled that Juan, a journalist by trade, had indeed manipulated data and leaked confidential information as part of a “treacherous” campaign to have his nephews sacked.

‘Blown out of proportion’

On June 15, days after the ruling, someone entered Luis’s mother’s home in Motril with a key and inflicted so much damage to the walls and roof that it was left “practically unliveable”.

Tellingly, nothing of value was stolen, with locals suggesting the perpetrator was acting out of a personal vendetta.

Uncle Juan has categorically denied any involvement and the investigation is still ongoing.

Outside the church in Motril, such controversies didn’t count for much.

“I knew Luis as a boy, he’s a good person,” said Pedro Sánchez, 67, “I know his mother and it’s a terrible shame what this has done to her.”

Andrea Lopez, 33, added, “He did nothing wrong in my book. It’s all been blown out of proportion. ‘They are treating him like a criminal, but we are here to show our support.”

