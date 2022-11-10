Lujan Grisham announces Egypt trip for climate summit

Nathan Brown, The Santa Fe New Mexican
·1 min read

Nov. 10—Fresh off of Tuesday night's reelection victory, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced Wednesday that she is traveling to Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, on Friday to take part in the 27th United Nations Climate Change Conference.

Lujan Grisham also attended last year's conference in Glasgow, Scotland. Her office boasted in a news release that she "has boldly led New Mexico to ambitious and innovative climate solutions," touting steps she has taken such as requiring more zero-carbon electricity and working on electric grid modernization, increasing renewable energy leases on state lands and regulations reducing oil and gas industry emissions.

Lujan Grisham will deliver opening remarks at a welcome reception with Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, who has also made combating climate change one of his signature issues, at 9:45 a.m. mountain time Sunday. She will also take part in discussions with Inslee and various Biden administration officials Monday and Tuesday on various climate change-related topics.

