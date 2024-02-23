Lujan Grisham in D.C. for governors association meeting

Feb. 22—Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham will spend the next few days in Washington, D.C., to attend the winter meeting of the National Governors Association, her office said Thursday.

The trip marks the governor's first out-of-state business travel of 2024.

The association's winter meeting, which includes a plenary session with U.S. Supreme Court Justices Sonia Sotomayor and Amy Coney Barrett, runs Thursday to Saturday.

On the first day, Lujan Grisham attended a meeting of President Joe Biden's Council of Governors, where she serves as the co-chairperson of the Emergency Management and Disaster Response work group, according to the news release.

"Throughout the rest of the week, she will participate in NGA policy and business discussions, a White House Governors' meeting, and a breakfast with cabinet officials and Western Governors," a news release states. "She will also meet directly with Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra."

The governor is expected to return to New Mexico on Sunday.

Lt. Gov. Howie Morales assumes the role of governor while Lujan Grisham is out of state.

