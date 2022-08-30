Lujan Grisham establishes task force on red flag law to help combat gun violence

Aug. 30—In the wake of continued gun violence throughout New Mexico, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed an executive order late last week to create a task force focused on implementing gun safety priorities.

Lujan Grisham established the task force to promote and better coordinate the use of the Extreme Risk Firearm Protection Order Act — commonly known as the red flag law — she signed in 2020.

Petitions for the act — which allows courts to prevent high-risk individuals from possessing a firearm for a period of time — have been filed just nine times since its inception two years ago, according to the executive order.

The law recently was used in Santa Fe when a state district judge barred Edgewood teenager Emma Haviland — also known as Tom Haviland — from possessing a firearm for one year. Haviland was arrested in June after being charged a variety of crimes in connection to making a threat against a school on social media platform Yik Yak.

Haviland told state police the threat was a joke, according to a June 28 news release.

Lujan Grisham's executive order states the act is not sufficiently used by law enforcement agencies.

The task force will be charged with teaching relevant parties — including law enforcement, the judiciary, school officials and behavioral health providers — about the act and its potential uses.

The task force also will be in charge of creating and distributing training materials and will seek funding for a statewide public awareness campaign regarding the act, according to the news release. It will also be tasked with publishing a report by the end of 2023 on the red flag law and its usage statewide.

The new task force will be chaired by Department of Public Safety Secretary Jason Bowie and will be comprised of six additional members appointed by Lujan Grisham, according to the news release. The six appointments will consist of people with professional experience in law enforcement, mental health or public health.