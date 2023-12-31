Lujan Grisham has a hand in stamping out litterbugs

Dec. 30—There's a stew of stories cooking almost every day in New Mexico. And in late December, we usually recount them in year-end inventories under the headings of the Biggest, or Most Important, or Holy Smoke, That Was Huuuuge.

Fine. Everyone loves a list.

But for me, there's no contest for the most unforgettable mental image of 2023.

On a sunny but bitterly cold Veterans Day, I'm waiting for the buzz that will signal an open table is awaiting me at Atrisco, one of my favorite Santa Fe restaurants. As I kill time inside De Vargas Center, still uncertain whether it will be red or green smothered on a roast beef-stuffed sopaipilla, I look through the mall's vestibule and catch a glimpse of the governor of New Mexico ... picking up trash on the sidewalk.

And not just a little bit of trash. Her hands — no gloves — are filled with the kind of rubbish you might grab around your own place, but likely would ignore in a big public space.

Yuck.

Or to put it another way: That's someone else's problem.

Michelle Lujan Grisham thinks it's her problem. And yours. And mine. She believes New Mexico looks dumpy — could anyone honestly disagree? — and wants to do something about it with a combination of money and marketing, but far more important, an appeal to residents' sense of what's right.

"It's such a hard problem to tackle that everyone is looking away, and you can't," she says. "You have to confront it, or we can't deal with it."

In Lujan Grisham-speak, you is actually we — meaning everyone. The knucklehead dreaming about a chile fix at DeVargas Center mall. The executive outside the office complex. The high school junior in the stadium parking lot. The senior citizen on a walk. The mayor or county manager with plenty of other problems, thank you very much.

The state's chief executive in a Santa Fe parking lot.

Everybody.

And give the governor this: She's doing her part, and until I caught her, doing it without notice. She didn't know a member of the media was watching her grab gum wrappers and empty coffee cups in the cold outside a Starbucks last month. Lujan Grisham is so serious about this that her state-issued vehicle comes equipped with big trash bags so she can scoop up offending rubbish wherever she sees it, which is everywhere.

So, let's get this out of the way right now. I'm not suggesting trash and unfilled potholes will be the overriding issues of the 2024 legislative session, nor a cornerstone of her time as governor. We've got life and death crises in New Mexico, and though empty Big Gulps on Interstate 25 are ugly and omnipresent, they're not killing anyone.

Still, the tone in Lujan Grisham's voice and the passion she has on the subject says there's something visceral — and critical — about cleaning up streets and sidewalks and highways and medians and yards because she accurately and innately understands this truth: How we feel about ourselves is often based on how we see ourselves.

And if we see nothing but junk, what is that saying about a state already saddled with an inferiority complex?

So, no, it's not a fad — a talking point to be toyed with, then put away in a box till next Christmas. She says she's serious enough about a statewide cleanup that she's including it in the State of the State address next month, and confides officials are ramrodding a public awareness campaign that will be the next iteration of the aging Toss No Más push.

But to make it work, and clean up a state that paradoxically prides itself on aesthetics, she knows she has to thread the tiniest of needles — engaging community leaders, and more important, the public, without seeming like a scold, a tyrant, a nag, or any other noun that may or may not seem sexist. That'll be tough gymnastics. An activist by nature and a crisis communicator by fate, Lujan Grisham is coming off several years of telling people what to do — COVID-19 restrictions, then a gun ban that has her critics screaming about executive overreach and worse.

"Where I'm frustrated is, I don't want people to feel minimized or attacked in a message about, gosh, what's happened in our backyard?" she says. "I want 'em to be motivated to pick it [trash] up."

Lujan Grisham is offering sweeteners, if you want to call them that: She recently sent state workers to fix and beautify Santa Fe. City officials, of course, "welcomed" the assistance, but if you read between the lines, couldn't have been thrilled about the message. Nobody likes being told their town looks like it needs a shave and a shower.

"I do think they feel a little, um, put upon," she says. "And that was not my intention. Which is why I know if I don't get this messaging right, I'm gonna get resistance from everyone. And I don't want that."

Lujan Grisham, a onetime county commissioner, stresses she understands the problems local jurisdictions have in the post-COVID era, and notes a lot of places, not just Santa Fe, need to look better. Over and over, she says she doesn't want to embarrass anyone — just the opposite. She simply wants people to look at their town, their neighborhood, their street, and just do their part, because it adds up.

One coffee cup and gum wrapper at a time.

Phill Casaus is editor of The New Mexican