Lujan Grisham names new housing adviser

Jan. 16—Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has hired another housing adviser, one who will work on issues related to homelessness and housing insecurity.

Daniel Werwath was named the newest housing adviser, joining Amy Whitfield, who was appointed a housing insecurity and homelessness adviser to the governor in November 2022.

"Access to affordable housing is a priority for my administration and is top-of-mind for many New Mexicans," Lujan Grisham said in a statement. "I am excited to bring Daniel and his expertise to our housing team to advance priorities that build a more stable housing environment in our state."

Werwath, a veteran housing advocate in the state, brings roughly two decades of experience to the role.

He is a principal at Werwath Associates, an organization that has helped local governments and other organizations plan and fund affordable housing programs. He was also an executive director of a group of other organizations, including the nonprofit New Mexico Inter-Faith Housing and the Housing Trust.

Werwath's appointment comes as the supply of affordable rental units in the state declined by 50% since 2020, according to a May 2023 Legislative Finance Committee report, and as rent in New Mexico has increased by 70%. Separately, a report from longtime state economist and Homewise chief research and policy officer Kelly O'Donnell found that more than 200,000 households in the state pay more than 30% of their income toward housing costs like rent and mortgage payments — and 40% of those households devote over half of each earned dollar toward housing.

"There are so many untapped opportunities for addressing housing issues at the state level, I'm truly excited to bring forward innovative ideas to improve access and affordability of housing for all New Mexican families," Werwath said in a statement.