Lujan Grisham pardons 19 convicted of various offenses, including violent crimes

Aug. 7—Nineteen people convicted of various crimes, including a number of violent offenses, received pardons Friday from Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.

"This latest instance of executive clemency from Gov. Lujan Grisham follows 12 pardons issued in January 2021 and 19 in 2020, the latter of which were the first pardons issued in the state since 2012," the Governor's Office said in a news release.

Most of the 19 people pardoned Friday were convicted of nonviolent offenses, but the list includes a number of more serious crimes, including shooting at a dwelling and aggravated assault.

"Clemency is granted to those who have paid their debts, expressed genuine contrition, and made sincere and forthright amends for their offenses," Nora Meyers Sackett, the governor's press secretary, wrote in an email.

"Both of the offenses you refer to were committed at least a quarter of a century ago — that's not to take away from the serious nature of some offenses, but those who have made amends and changed their lives deserve the chance to move forward anew," she wrote.

The other forgiven offenses include fraud, bribery of a witness, embezzlement, harboring a felon, shoplifting, forgery, domestic violence, aggravated burglary, trafficking cocaine and prostitution.

The governor's pardons restore certain rights to the individuals who received clemency, including the rights to vote, hold public office and bear arms.

The governor has the power to grant "pardons and reprieves" under the state constitution, which states the governor's decision to pardon is "unrestrained by any consideration other than the conscience and wisdom and the sense of public duty of the governor."

"The governor's pardoning power extends to all offenses committed under state law other than the offenses of impeachment and treason," the news release states. "The governor does not have authority to pardon convictions for violations of municipal ordinances or convictions from another jurisdiction, such as convictions from other states and convictions under federal law."

The governor also does not have authority to expunge or seal arrest or conviction records.

Pardon requests are filed with the Secretary of State's Office. Applications are referred for review to the state Parole Board, which provides nonbinding recommendations to the governor, the news release states.

