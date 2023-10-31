Luka Doncic's 58th career triple-double powers Mavericks past Grizzlies 125-110

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) passes the ball in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Memphis Grizzlies, Monday, Oct. 30, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Luka Doncic had 35 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists and Derrick Jones Jr. added 22 points as the Dallas Mavericks remained undefeated with a 125-110 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday night.

Tim Hardaway Jr. added 21 points for Dallas and Grant Williams finished with 15. Doncic, who had 49 points in Friday's 125-120 win over the Brooklyn Nets, recorded his 58th career triple-double, shooting 11 of 22 from the field, including 6 of 12 from 3-point range.

Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr. led Memphis with 30 points apiece. Jackson grabbed nine rebounds. Marcus Smart finished with 23 points before fouling out late in the game.

The loss left the Grizzlies at 0-4, the first time Memphis has lost its first four games in a season since 2004.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Memphis continued to play short-handed with frontline injuries and the 25-game suspension of last year's leading scorer, Ja Morant.

Meanwhile Mavs starting guard Kyrie Irving was a late scratch with a left foot sprain.

Doncic showed his presence with 22 points in the first half, 15 coming in the second quarter of a closely played affair. Bane tried to keep pace for Memphis with 18 in the half.

But the Mavericks led 67-61 at the break, helped by shooting 15 for 26 from beyond the arc.

As they have for most games so far, the Grizzlies — who had an eight-point lead in the second quarter — were fighting from behind. That continued in the third quarter as the Mavericks stretched the advantage to 11 points, continuing to shoot better than 50% overall and from 3-point range.

The Dallas lead reached 17 points in the fourth.

Memphis tried to rally in the final frameby scoring 11 straight points, including a trio of 3-pointers, but an inside basket by Josh Green and another 3-pointer from Doncic extended the lead to double digits.

UP NEXT

Mavericks: Host Chicago on Wednesday.

Grizzlies: Travel to Utah to play the Jazz on Wednesday.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba