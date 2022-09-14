This Luka isn’t taking it to the basket. He’s crime fighting in North Richland Hills.

There’s a new Luka in town with a partner.

And at least one of them is a Dallas Mavericks fan.

North Richland Hills police announced on Tuesday that Luka “Dogcic” and Officer Matt Boyd were the newest crime-fighting duo in the department.

Luka is a 1-year-old Belgian Malinois from Holland. Luka and Boyd spent six weeks training in the Texas Hill Country, sessions that involved narcotic detection and patrol work.

North Richland Hills police said the duo’s first night resulted in the arrest of a fleeing suspect who was found in a trunk of a car.

Luka is taking over for K-9 Breta, whose tenure came to an end. A private donation led to North Richland Hills police being able to replace dog and the donation helped pay for most of the cost, police said.

Police noted that Boyd was a huge Mavericks and Luka Doncic fan.

K-9 Luka had not barked his NBA choice.