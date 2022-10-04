Lukashenk confirmed Belarus' participation in the war in Ukraine: but only by aid to Russian soldiers and Ukrainian refugees

IRYNA BALACHUK — TUESDAY, 4 OCTOBER 2022, 13:20

The self-proclaimed President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, has confirmed that Belarus is taking part in the war in Ukraine, but is doing so allegedly by treating wounded Russian soldiers and providing food and shelter to Ukrainian refugees.

Source: Lukashenko-controlled Telegram channel "Pul pervogo"

Quote from Lukashenko at a meeting on military security on 4 October: "As far as our participation in the special military operation in Ukraine is concerned, we are indeed taking part. We are not hiding it. But we don't kill anyone. We don't send our military personnel anywhere. We don't violate our commitments. We are not violating our obligations."

Details: Lukashenko made the point that Belarus' participation is aimed at "preventing the spread of this conflict to the territory of Belarus." Its purpose is also to prevent a strike on Belarus "under the cover of a special military operation by Poland, Lithuania and Latvia," because "no one must use the territory of Belarus to shoot the Russians in the back."

Quote from Lukashenko: "Yes, we offer medical aid to people. We've treated people where necessary. Yes, we feed people. And not only Russians. Most of all, we feed those refugees, those beggars, those poor people, 400-500 people per day, who come to Belarus from Ukraine,. How can we not feed them or treat them? This is our form of participation in this military operation. There will be no other kind."

