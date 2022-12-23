Lukashenk to visit Star City before meeting Putin

Alexander Lukashenko, the self-proclaimed President of Belarus, is to visit Russia and meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Sources: Belarusian state news agency BelTA

Details: Lukashenko is scheduled to visit the Yuri A. Gagarin State Scientific Research and Testing Cosmonaut Training Centre in Star City (Zvyozdny gorodok) near Moscow, where candidates for a space flight from Belarus are being selected.

He will then attend an informal meeting of the heads of CIS member states to be held in St Petersburg on 26-27 December.

Background:

On 19 December, Alexander Lukashenko, the self-proclaimed President of Belarus, and Vladimir Putin, leader of Russia for more than 20 years, met in Minsk, Belarus.

According to Putin, the Russian and Belarusian dictators discussed the joint production of new military equipment, further military exercises, and the training of Belarusian military pilots.

Lukashenko boasted that an S-400 air defence system and an Iskander missile system have been put on combat duty in Belarus.

