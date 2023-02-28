Lukashenko arrives in China to meet Xi Jinping

Alexander Lukashenko, self-proclaimed President of Belarus, arrived in China on 28 February to meet Xi Jinping, President of China.

Source: Belarusian news agency Belta

Details: Lukashenko’s plane landed in the Beijing airport. His visit is supposed to last until 2 March. Lukashenko plans to "meet the Chinese top leadership and top management of leading Chinese corporations".

Belarusian media reports that Lukashenko and his Chinese counterpart will hold negotiations in a narrow and extended structure. It is expected that "a big package of documents concerning the development of relations in key sectors will be signed" following the negotiations.

Background:

The ISW suggests that Alexander Lukashenko plans to meet with Xi Jinping, probably in order to help Russia and China avoid sanctions amid reports that China is considering providing lethal assistance to Russia.

