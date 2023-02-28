Lukashenko arrives in China to meet Xi Jinping

Ukrainska Pravda
·1 min read

Alexander Lukashenko, self-proclaimed President of Belarus, arrived in China on 28 February to meet Xi Jinping, President of China.

Source: Belarusian news agency Belta

Details: Lukashenko’s plane landed in the Beijing airport. His visit is supposed to last until 2 March. Lukashenko plans to "meet the Chinese top leadership and top management of leading Chinese corporations".

Belarusian media reports that Lukashenko and his Chinese counterpart will hold negotiations in a narrow and extended structure. It is expected that "a big package of documents concerning the development of relations in key sectors will be signed" following the negotiations.

&nbsp;

Background:

  • The ISW suggests that Alexander Lukashenko plans to meet with Xi Jinping, probably in order to help Russia and China avoid sanctions amid reports that China is considering providing lethal assistance to Russia.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Recommended Stories

  • The outcomes if the DUP rejects Rishi Sunak’s new Brexit deal

    After years of deadlock and frustrating negotiations, a new Brexit deal has been agreed by Rishi Sunak and Ursula von der Leyen.

  • NI Protocol: When will MPs vote on Sunak’s Brexit plan and can it be blocked?

    A fresh Brexit deal to address the bitter dispute over the controversial Northern Ireland Protocol has finally been agreed.

  • EU Eyes Months-Long Push to Get Brexit Deal Over Finish Line

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Union will need at least several months to sign off on the landmark post-Brexit deal to smooth cross border trade in Northern Ireland as officials are still assessing the legal steps needed to implement the more than 300-page agreement.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Regains His Spot as the World’s Richest PersonNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins in Six States; Obi Takes ThreeTD Bank to Pay $1.2 Billion to End Suit Tied to Ponzi SchemeApple Suppliers Are Racing to Exit Chi

  • Egypt and Hungary ink new deals as leaders seek closer ties

    Hungary's Prime Minister Victor Orban on Tuesday thanked Egypt for its role in capping Europe-bound migration as the two countries inked a series of preliminary agreements in Cairo. Orban's praise for Egypt, and its president, Abdel Fattah el-Sissi, came during his visit to the Egyptian capital in which the two governments signed various memorandums of understanding in nuclear cooperation, education and sports. In a joint media conference following the signings, Orban spoke of a need to reduce East-West divisions in Europe.

  • Man accused of fatally shooting 3, including TV reporter and 9-year-old girl, hit with additional murder charges

    Suspect Keith Moses charged with additional murder and attempted murder charges following multiple shootings in Orlando area last week that killed three people, injured two others.

  • Alleged higher Iran enrichment worries Germany, Israel

    Germany and Israel are worried about an accusation attributed to international inspectors that Iran enriched uranium to 84% purity, the German foreign minister said Tuesday, insisting that there would be no plausible civilian justification for such a move. Annalena Baerbock spoke at a news conference with Israeli counterpart Eli Cohen days after an Iranian official called the allegation part of a “conspiracy” against Tehran amid tensions over its nuclear program. Germany is one of the world powers with which Iran entered a 2015 nuclear deal that limited its uranium enrichment to 3.67% purity — enough to fuel a nuclear power plant.

  • Grateful to Chinese friends but see no prospects of negotiations Kremlin on China's "peaceful plan"

    Dmitry Peskov, spokesperson of Vladimir Putin, the President of Russia, claimed that Moscow studies the "peaceful plan" of China but so far sees no reasons to go "in a peaceful direction." Source: Kremlin-aligned news agency RIA Novosti Quote: "Any attempts to work out plans that will facilitate peaceful resolution of the conflict deserve attention.

  • Ukraine-Russia war: Putin tells FSB to step up game against Western spies

    Vladimir Putin has urged Russia's FSB security service to step up its efforts to counter what he described as growing espionage and sabotage operations against Russia by Ukraine and the West.

  • Kabaeva and her children live in Putin’s residence and own largest apartment in Russia — Project

    In 2011, Alina Kabaeva, the alleged mistress of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, became the owner of the “largest apartment in Russia” and lives with her children at Putin's residence in Valdai, according to Russian independent investigation outlet Project published on Feb. 28.

  • Jenna Ortega Stuns in a Black Dress With a Thigh-High Leg Slit at the 2023 SAG Awards

    Jenna Ortega showcased leading-lady award show red carpet style again this evening, stepping out at the 2023 SAG Awards.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene says she was ‘attacked’ by ‘insane’ woman in restaurant

    Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) said she was “attacked” by an “insane” woman in a restaurant on Monday night. “I was attacked in a restaurant tonight by an insane women and screamed at by her adult son,” Greene said in a tweet. “They had no respect for the restaurant or the staff or the other…

  • Keep it Simple: It’s time to stop pussyfooting around about guns

    But I am mad. Very mad. Mad as hell and I would prefer not sitting by and taking it anymore.

  • Drones Attack Russia From All Sides

    Evgenia Novozhenina/ReutersChaos erupted in Russia overnight as drones swarmed multiple regions, sparking an explosion at an oil depot and the deployment of fighter jets near St. Petersburg, according to local reports.One strike at around 2 a.m. in the Krasnodar region was less than 100 feet from a Russian Defense Ministry barracks, the independent Agentstvo News reports. Two drones filled with explosives landed at a nearby Rosneft oil depot in Tuapse, sparking a blaze that was “quickly extingui

  • Elon Musk Warns Ukraine

    Elon Musk remains extremely concerned about the Russia-Ukraine war. Musk, who has gained geopolitical influence regarding Russia's February 2022 invasion of Ukraine, recently accused the U.S. undersecretary of state for political affairs, Victoria Nuland, of not advocating for a peaceful solution. "Nobody is pushing this war more than Nuland," the billionaire said on Feb. 22.

  • Sen. John Fetterman’s office gives update on health following hospital admission for depression

    The office of United States Senator John Fetterman gave an update on his health after he checked himself in to a hospital for clinical depression earlier this month.

  • Russia’s new Donbas offensive is failing, NYT reports

    Russia is conducting its vaunted new offensive in Donbas with tens of thousands of untrained conscripts and has managed to barely budge the frontline in a month, The New York Times reported on Feb. 27.

  • Ukraine-Russia war: Putin says Russian people 'may not survive'

    Vladimir Putin has said that Russian people may not survive in their current state as he claimed the West was trying to "disband" Russia.

  • Ex-RNC Chair Michael Steele Delivers Stark Warning Over Trump Loyalists

    The former party boss is urging the GOP to clean house of Trump's "MAGA grifters."

  • Air Force relieves 2 commanders, 4 leaders at North Dakota nuclear bomber, missile base

    Two Air Force commanders and four leaders assigned to a North Dakota base were relieved, officials said.

  • North Korea's Kim orders 'fundamental transformation' of agriculture amid reports of food shortages

    SEOUL (Reuters) -North Korean leader Kim Jong Un urged government officials to engineer a "fundamental transformation" in agricultural production, state media reported on Tuesday, amid fears that the country's food shortage is worsening. Kim said hitting grain production targets this year was a top priority and emphasized the importance of stable agriculture production during the second day of the seventh enlarged plenary meeting of the 8th Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea on Monday, according to state news agency KCNA. The report did not elaborate on what measures North Korea would take, but Kim said the changes need to happen in the next few years.