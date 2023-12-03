Lukashenko arrives in China to meet with Xi

Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko arrived in China for negotiations on economic and trade investments with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, Lukashenko's press office reported on Dec. 3.

According to the press release, the program for Lukashenko's visit also includes "a series of events in the social and humanitarian sphere."

In mid-October, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin was invited to China by Xi to attend the third Belt and Road Forum, an international forum highlighting China's global economic influence.

Such visits point to increasing economic reliance on Beijing, which claims to take a neutral stance on the war in Ukraine. However, China has built close ties with Russia and not denounced its war against Ukraine nor joined international sanctions.

Ukraine's National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) added the three largest Chinese oil and gas companies to its "international sponsors of war" list in early October.

