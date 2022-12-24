Lukashenko arrives in Moscow, but Putin doesn’t show up to meet him

Belarusian pro-government media covering Lukashenko’s visit to Russia said that Lukashenko’s plane had arrived in Moscow at around 10 a.m., but Putin was not there to meet his colleague on the red carpet.

Earlier today, Putin’s visit to the city of Nizhny Tagil was suddenly canceled, fueling rumors that he is seriously ill.

According to information disseminated by Kremlin-controlled publications, Lukashenko had come to Russia on a working visit. The Russians have already prepared a “cultural program” for him.

As part of the visit program, Lukashenko visited the Gagarin Research and Test Center for the Training of Cosmonauts.

Belarusian mass media published photo reports of the visit, but Putin is not to be seen in any of them. Lukashenko’s younger son Nikolai also came to Moscow.

Lukashenko is next to take part in an informal meeting of the CIS heads of state, which will take place in St. Petersburg on Dec. 26 and 27.

Putin visited Minsk for the first time in three years five days ago.



