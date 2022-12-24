Lukashenko arrives in Moscow, but Putin doesn’t show up to meet him

12
·1 min read

Belarusian pro-government media covering Lukashenko’s visit to Russia said that Lukashenko’s plane had arrived in Moscow at around 10 a.m., but Putin was not there to meet his colleague on the red carpet.

Earlier today, Putin’s visit to the city of Nizhny Tagil was suddenly canceled, fueling rumors that he is seriously ill.

Read also: Lukashenko comments on movement of Belarusian troops along Ukraine border

According to information disseminated by Kremlin-controlled publications, Lukashenko had come to Russia on a working visit. The Russians have already prepared a “cultural program” for him.

As part of the visit program, Lukashenko visited the Gagarin Research and Test Center for the Training of Cosmonauts.

Belarusian mass media published photo reports of the visit, but Putin is not to be seen in any of them. Lukashenko’s younger son Nikolai also came to Moscow.

Read also: Lukashenko turns Belarus into bridgehead for Russian army, says Ukrainian government agency

Lukashenko is next to take part in an informal meeting of the CIS heads of state, which will take place in St. Petersburg on Dec. 26 and 27.

Putin visited Minsk for the first time in three years five days ago.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine

Recommended Stories

  • Deadly Russian Shelling Rocks Ukraine on Christmas Eve

    At least seven people have been killed and dozens injured after Russia's latest bombardment of Kherson, the southern Ukrainian city, on Christmas Eve.

  • Head of major Russian shipyard dies suddenly, no cause given

    Admiralty Shipyards, based in the western port of St Petersburg, announced the death of Alexander Buzakov in a statement. In April, Moscow said it had used a diesel submarine in the Black Sea to strike Ukrainian military targets with Kalibrs. St Petersburg is the home city of President Vladimir Putin.

  • Putin's speeches invoke Russia's fight against fascism in WWII to justify the war in Ukraine — and use propaganda strategies from Nazi Germany and the Soviet Union, historian says

    Historian Stephen Norris told Insider Putin's speeches have gotten more apocalyptic, framing the Ukraine war as saving Russian civilization itself.

  • Putin tells Russian defense industry to up its game

    STORY: Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered his country’s weapons producers to step up their game.As he toured the Tula weapons plant on Friday – he said, not only does Russia’s military-industrial complex need to make sure troops on the frontline in Ukraine get what they need, at the shortest possible timeframes but the performance of those weapons, have to be upgraded based on combat experience on the ground.Russia’s defense minister also said on Friday the state would ramp up orders of weapons from Kalashnikov, starting next year.Russian troops, meanwhile, were shown taking part in tactical drills with Belarus.As what Putin called “a special military operation” in Ukraine neared the 11th month, Putin said the Russian army needs to learn from its problems in Ukraine, and conceded his mobilization campaign did not go as planned.He pledged “no limits” on spending now to help his army win the war.US officials say Russia has lost or abandoned significant amounts of military equipment, suffered tens of thousands of deaths, while ceding half the territory it initially seized.However the Kremlin’s mouthpiece offered a different assessment on Friday. At a news briefing, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia had made “significant progress” towards “demilitarizing” Ukraine, one of the goals put forth by Putin when he announced his invasion in February.While the Russian President has for months described the invasion as a “special military operation” – his critics now accuse him of breaking his own “fake news” law of calling the war by its name.A St Petersburg politician called Nikita Yuferev caught on to Putin using the word “war” on Thursday in a press briefing and filed a legal challenge to hold Putin “responsible for spreading fake news about the actions of the Russian army”.Others who’ve publicly called the war a war in Russia faced harsh punishment of years in jail.Speaking to Reuters, Yuferev said he knew his legal challenge would go nowhere, but felt it was important to draw attention to the “contradiction and injustice of laws that Putin adopts and signs, but which he himself doesn’t observe”.

  • Russians utilise "carousel" tactics in Belarus to hold Ukraine under pressure

    Although the threat of renewed Russian invasion from Ukraine's northern border with Belarus is not inevitable, it cannot be ruled out, says the head of the Ukrainian Chief Intelligence Directorate, Kyrylo Budanov.

  • Russia deploys 3 missile carriers armed with 20 Kalibr cruise missiles in Black Sea

    Russia has deployed three missile carriers armed with 20 Kalibr cruise missiles in the Black Sea on Saturday, 24 December. Source: Military Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook Quote: "Up to 11 enemy cruisers are currently on combat duty in the Black Sea; three of them carry Kalibr missiles on board, with a total firing capacity of 20 missiles The enemy continues to control sea communications, keeping up to two ships on combat duty in the Sea of Azov, and nine in the Mediterra

  • Putin has 2 daughters he barely ever talks about, and is rumored to have at least 2 more

    Russian President Vladimir Putin has tried to keep his personal life out of the spotlight, rarely if ever discussing his children or relationships.

  • How Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich fell from grace after Putin's invasion of Ukraine

    Roman Abramovich's UK assets were either been sold or frozen since Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Pelé's family gathers at hospital in Sao Paulo

    Family members of Brazilian soccer great Pelé are gathering at the Albert Einstein hospital in Sao Paulo where the 82-year-old global icon has been since the end of November. Doctors said earlier this week that Pelé’s cancer had advanced, adding the three-time World Cup winner is under “elevated care” related to “kidney and cardiac dysfunctions.” Edson Cholbi Nascimento, one of Pelé's sons and known as Edinho, arrived on Saturday after he gave a news conference to deny he would visit his father in hospital.

  • Russian lawmaker accuses Putin of breaking his own law with reference to Ukraine 'war,' asks prosecutors to investigate

    Putin signed a law earlier this year that effectively made it illegal to refer to Russia's attack on Ukraine as a "war" or "invasion."

  • Putin's nuclear threats are stirring fears of a nightmare scenario. Here's what's in his arsenal and what could happen if he orders the unthinkable.

    Alarm is growing as Russian forces retreat and Putin's rhetoric grows more unhinged. Here's how a Russian nuclear attack could unfold.

  • Three battalions sent to Ukrainian border in Belarus Joint Forces Commander

    A motorised rifle battalion and two tank battalions have been assigned to move to areas bordering the state border of Ukraine, said Lt Gen. Serhii Naiev, the commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Source: Naiev, as quoted by the Ministry of Defence Quote from Naiev: "A motorised rifle battalion and two tank battalions were assigned to move to the areas bordering the state border of Ukraine.

  • Russia's former deputy PM said he was injured by a shell blast in occupied Ukraine after his location was leaked

    Former Russian space chief and deputy PM Dmitry Rogozin, who was wounded, has said he believes the hotel's location was leaked to Ukraine.

  • Video: Chechen dictator Ramzan Kadyrov’s son wins pro MMA debut with weak finish

    The fight took place under the ACA promotional banner owned by Kadyrov’s father, so the outcome should come as no surprise.

  • Taliban ban women from working for domestic, foreign NGOs

    The Taliban government on Saturday ordered all foreign and domestic non-governmental groups in Afghanistan to suspend employing women, allegedly because some female employees didn't wear the Islamic headscarf correctly. The bans are the latest restrictive moves by Afghanistan's new rulers against women's rights and freedoms, coming just days after the Taliban banned female students from attending universities across the country. Afghan women have since demonstrated in major cities against the ban — a rare sign of domestic protest since the Taliban seized power last year.

  • Zelenskyy calls meeting of Staff of Supreme Commander-in-Chief: We see prospects on front

    Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the President of Ukraine, called the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff meeting on 23 December. The President states that the military command sees prospects on the front. Source: Zelenskyy's address at the end of the 303rd day of the war Quote: "I held the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff meeting today, to the point as always.

  • Patrick Vieira blasts Emiliano Martinez over 'stupid decision' to taunt Kylian Mbappe

    Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira says Emiliano Martinez made a 'stupid decision' with his behaviour towards Kylian Mbappe.

  • Kickoff for Texans at Titans delayed 1 hour because of cold

    The kickoff of the game between the Houston Texans at the Tennessee Titans has been delayed by an hour because of extreme cold and power outages in the region. The Titans issued a statement saying the decision was made with the NFL, the local Office of Emergency Management, the Nashville Electric Service and the Mayor’s Office out of “an abundance of caution to ensure that the game would not negatively impact our community in any way.”

  • Defenses Carved Into the Earth

    Near one of the deadliest front lines of the war in Ukraine, a vast complex of trenches, traps and other obstacles has sprung up in recent months. The fortifications were built by Russia to slow Ukraine from trying to take Popasna, a town Russia captured in May. They are just a tiny part of an immense Russian defensive network spreading across Ukraine, a New York Times analysis of satellite radar data shows. These structures could buy Russia crucial time to mobilize and train additional troops t

  • Ukraine says Russian strike kills at least 10 in Kherson 'for pleasure'

    KYIV (Reuters) -A Russian strike on Ukraine's recently recaptured city of Kherson killed at least 10 people, wounded another 58 and left bloodied corpses on the road, authorities said, in what Kyiv condemned as wanton killing for pleasure. Fresh from a trip to the United States seeking weapons to resist the 10-month Russian invasion, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy published photos showing streets strewn with burning cars, smashed windows and bodies. Kherson regional governor Yaroslav Yanushevych told national television the death toll had risen to 10, up from seven reported earlier, Interfax Ukraine news agency said.