Lukashenko claims Ukraine "will be ours" and says he warned Zelenskyy

Self-proclaimed Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has claimed that Ukraine "will still be ours", that Ukraine is already fading into the background as far as the United States is concerned, and that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is supposedly preparing to leave the country.

Source: Belarusian regime-aligned news outlet BelTA, citing Alexander Lukashenko during a meeting with representatives of the Belarusian Nuclear Power Plant's labour collective and construction workers, social infrastructure workers and residents of the city of Ostrovets

Quote from Lukashenko: "Ukraine will still be ours. Nobody needs this Ukraine.

Trouble brewing in the Middle East… I warned him when the war started. I called Zelenskyy and said: ‘Volodya, listen to me, I’m an experienced man, I've worked for years. As soon as some trouble begins, you’ll be forgotten.' And then what happened? Ukraine is now being overshadowed.

You have to use your head before getting the country involved in some reckless scheme."

Details: Lukashenko backed up his assertion with the example of Afghanistan when the United States left: "They left it out to dry and went away. It will be exactly the same here."

The Belarusian dictator believes the United States is "far away, they are big, they absolutely don't need this".

Quote: "Their policy is to muddy the waters. They like starting something in these muddy waters… You know, it’s good fishing in troubled waters. That’s their policy. Everything else is expendable, just like Ukraine today.

This is why this region [Ukraine] is our region, in the sense that we will be together."

Details: Lukashenko claimed that sooner or later, "Europe will crawl back to Belarus and Russia" because "the Americans are tearing Europe apart any way they want today. And Europe cannot resist because everything depends on the American market – credit, property, and the rest."

The Belarusian dictator said that when he looks at Western politicians, he "sometimes wants to weep".

"They don't even think about their people. They go to prison once or twice, they steal, pocket their gains and run away somewhere. Just like Zelenskyy is getting ready to run off," Lukashenko claimed, without naming the source of his speculation and rumours.

Background: Alexander Lukashenko is an ally of Vladimir Putin in the war against Ukraine, although Belarusian troops are not fighting against Ukrainian forces. Lukashenko has provided the Russian Federation with Belarusian territory to invade Kyiv and strikes on Ukraine. He also consistently supports the Russian dictator in his views and threats.

Support UP or become our patron!