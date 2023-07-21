Lukashenko comes to Russia for talks with Putin

Alexander Lukashenko and Vladimir Putin

The self-proclaimed president of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko will meet with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin on July 23, the Belarusian presidential office reported on July 21.

"Security issues and cooperation in opposition to illegal pressure of sanctions, etc" will be discussed at the meeting, according to the dictator’s press-office.

The previous meeting of dictators took place on April 6 before the Wagner PMC leader Yevgeny Prigozhin's munity. His mercenaries have since been relocated to Belarus.

