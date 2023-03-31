Lukashenko devoted half of his address to war in Ukraine and need for negotiations

In his address to the people and parliament, self-proclaimed President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko traditionally blamed the West for all the troubles, mentioned the Russian occupation of Ukrainian Crimea, boasted that he had allegedly done a lot for peace in Ukraine, and stated about ten times that Zelenskyy and Putin needed to negotiate.

Source: Lukashenko's address to the Belarusian people and parliament on 31 March

Quote from the self-proclaimed president: "Where did all the well-known hot conflicts of recent decades begin? With the West's unquenchable desire to subjugate the entire world. And not even the West – one country. With the transition to self-sufficiency, sometimes very strong, truly independent states come under external control."

Details: Lukashenko devoted almost his entire address to Russia's war against Ukraine. And every few minutes, he emphasised the need for negotiations.

The self-proclaimed president of Belarus recalled how Russia occupied Crimea.

According to Lukashenko, the Russian Federation was allegedly "forced to take extraordinary measures by incorporating Crimea into Russia" to prevent "the danger of Ukraine joining NATO." And then Putin was allegedly "forced to take measures to protect the Russian people".

Lukashenko described how he allegedly tried to stop Russia's war against Ukraine and allegedly "ran like a dog from one president to another and passed various messages" and even offered to put "Belarusian border troops on the 450 km border that Ukrainians demanded be placed under the control of Ukraine".

He also recalled Russia's threats of nuclear weapons when "the third world war with nuclear fires loomed on the horizon" and added that it was necessary to start "negotiations without preconditions".

Lukashenko also said that at that time, he allegedly "in a brotherly and filial way" persuaded Zelenskyy to end the war.

Now, according to him, there is also a "unique chance for negotiations" because Russia has allegedly "not yet deployed its military production to full capacity" because "if it deploys to full capacity, it will be challenging to talk about peace".

After that, Lukashenko, once again in the half-hour of his address, proposed to stop the fighting and declare a "ceasefire without the right to move and regroup troops on both sides."

And if, according to him, "even the slightest movement of Western weapons across the border of Ukraine is noticed," Russia is allegedly "obliged to use all its weapons, phosphorus munitions, depleted uranium, and enriched uranium, everything must be used".

Lukashenko also said that he allegedly had "insider information" that the Ukrainian and Russian military on the contact line were already allegedly "negotiating with each other".

"We need to go to negotiations, go directly, do not wait for intermediaries from either the east or the west," Lukashenko said.

