Lukashenko fires the general responsible for the mobilisation

UKRAINSKA PRAVDA – TUESDAY, 12 JULY 2022, 19:08

Aleksandr Lukashenko, self-proclaimed President of the Republic of Belarus, has fired Major General Alexander Shkirenko from the position of Head of the Main Organisational and Mobilisation Department of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus.

Source: Belarusian news agency Belta, which quotes a post on Lukashenko's website

Quote: "Major General Aleksandr Shkirenko has been dismissed from the position of Head of the Main Organisational and Mobilisation Department Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces and has been left at the defence minister's disposal."

Background: In Belarus, military exercises have been going on for more than a month, which, in particular, include the checking of mobilisation mechanisms.

At the end of June, the General Staff of the Armed Forces reported that the military commissariats of the Brest and Gomel oblasts of Belarus were considering different ways of covertly mobilising the population.