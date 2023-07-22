Lukashenko flies to Putin in St Petersburg

Alexander Lukashenko, the self-proclaimed President of Belarus, has arrived in St Petersburg for talks with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

Source: Pul Pervogo, Telegram channel of Lukashenko’s press service

Details: Lukashenko reportedly arrived in St Petersburg on Saturday evening.

Talks with Putin are scheduled for Sunday, 23 July.

Earlier, Lukashenko’s press service reported that the Belarusian dictator would meet with his Russian counterpart on 23 July.

The agenda of the negotiations includes "security issues, the international agenda, economic interaction, the implementation of allied programs, joint opposition to sanctions pressure, and more."

