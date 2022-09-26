Lukashenko goes to see Putin to talk about "difficult times"

ROMAN PETRENKO — MONDAY, 26 SEPTEMBER 2022, 11:50

Aleksandr Lukashenko, the self-proclaimed president of Belarus, has flown to see Vladimir Putin, the leader of the Russian Federation, the aggressor country; they are discussing a "difficult time" and thanking people "for their understanding".

Source: Lukashenko's press service

Quote from Lukashenko: "Today, I analysed the instructions we gave, we have had practically no setbacks. We were predicted to collapse, perish, etc. [But] we’ve said more than once: life is diverse; we need someone, someone needs us, and we have found partners! And we should thank people for their understanding. It's not an easy time! People understand [that].

There is a certain watershed moment and reference point - we had it in 2020 [presumably, a reference to protests in Belarus in 2020-2021 - ed.] and you have it now - that shows who you are. We have changed a lot over these three months. They saw that we can live normally. There is no fear. Well, if Europe is crazy, let them think that."

Details: On 25 September, journalists reported that one of Lukashenko's planes had left Belarus for Russia. But the trip was not officially announced.

Lukashenko said that he would be flying on a business trip this week, but he did not specify exactly where he would go.

