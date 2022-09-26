Lukashenko goes to see Putin to talk about "difficult times"

1
Ukrainska Pravda
·1 min read

ROMAN PETRENKO — MONDAY, 26 SEPTEMBER 2022, 11:50

Aleksandr Lukashenko, the self-proclaimed president of Belarus, has flown to see Vladimir Putin, the leader of the Russian Federation, the aggressor country; they are discussing a "difficult time" and thanking people "for their understanding".

Source: Lukashenko's press service

Quote from Lukashenko: "Today, I analysed the instructions we gave, we have had practically no setbacks. We were predicted to collapse, perish, etc. [But] we’ve said more than once: life is diverse; we need someone, someone needs us, and we have found partners! And we should thank people for their understanding. It's not an easy time! People understand [that].

There is a certain watershed moment and reference point - we had it in 2020 [presumably, a reference to protests in Belarus in 2020-2021 - ed.] and you have it now -  that shows who you are. We have changed a lot over these three months. They saw that we can live normally. There is no fear. Well, if Europe is crazy, let them think that."

Details: On 25 September, journalists reported that one of Lukashenko's planes had left Belarus for Russia. But the trip was not officially announced.

Lukashenko said that he would be flying on a business trip this week, but he did not specify exactly where he would go.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Recommended Stories

  • Putin wants West to respect Russia

    STANISLAV POHORILOV - MONDAY, 26 SEPTEMBER 2022, 12:30 Aleksandr Lukashenko, the self-proclaimed president of Belarus, has said at a meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin that Russia and Belarus would not tolerate humiliation from Europe, although the future lies with cooperation; meanwhile, Putin has called on the West to respect Russia.

  • Hungary PM Orban says EU sanctions on Russia have "backfired"

    BUDAPEST (Reuters) -Hungary should prepare for a prolonged war in neighbouring Ukraine, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Monday, sharply criticising European Union sanctions imposed on Russia which he said have "backfired", driving up energy prices. Orban, long at odds with the EU over some of his policies seen in Brussels as anti-democratic, urged a ceasefire to end the war and said the sanctions against Russia were dealing a blow to Europe's economy. Orban, who was reelected for a fourth consecutive term in April, now faces surging inflation, plunging consumer confidence and the prospect of a recession next year.

  • China, North Korea Restore Rail Link on Kim’s Key Trade Route

    (Bloomberg) -- China is reopening its main train route with North Korea after a five-month hiatus due to Covid, bringing a potential boost to Kim Jong Un’s sanctions-battered economy.Most Read from BloombergUK Market Selloff Slams Gilts, Pound, Piling Pressure on BOEJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentBank of England Says Paper Banknotes Only Good for One More WeekWall Street Banks Prep for Grim China Scenarios Over TaiwanInterpol Issues Red Notice for Terra’s Do Kwon

  • Russia expected to ban men of military age from leaving the country as thousands try to flee Putin's call-up, report says

    Russia is expected to respond to men fleeing the country by closing the borders to conscription-age men, according to Meduza.

  • Violent protests continue in Russia

    More than 2,000 people have been arrested as Russians express their outrage over the war in Ukraine and President Vladimir Putin’s plan to call up reserve troops.

  • EXPLAINER: Mexican army's role in students' disappearance

    The Mexican army's role in the disappearance of 43 college students, its participation in covering up the facts and its alleged links to organized crime are now at the center of a case that has shaken the nation. The government's Truth Commission declared the incident a “state crime” in August. Three members of the military and a former federal attorney general were recently arrested in the case, and few now believe the government's initial claim that a local drug gang and allied local officials were wholly to blame for seizing and killing the students on July 26, 2014, then burning their bodies — most of which have never been found.

  • Muscovites protest against mobilization

    Police moved quickly to detain demonstrators who gathered in central Moscow on Saturday to protest the partial mobilization of reservists Russian President Vladimir Putin declared earlier this week. (Sept. 24)

  • US military points to Ukraine in warning China against Taiwan attack

    U.S. defense officials are looking to leverage Ukraine’s unexpected success in resisting Russia to dissuade China from a potential invasion of Taiwan. Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall told reporters last week that Chinese leaders “would be making an enormous mistake to invade Taiwan,” pointing to the economic consequences Russia has incurred and warning the tab…

  • Russians flee to Georgia after Putin's mobilisation order

    Russian men are fleeing into neighbouring Georgia to avoid being called-up to fight in a war they do not agree with following Russian President Vladimir Putin's order to mobilise hundreds of thousands of reservists for the conflict in Ukraine. The Georgian capital Tbilisi had already seen an influx of around 40,000 Russians since Moscow invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, according to government statistics. "When we found out about the mobilisation, we dropped everything at home and jumped in the car," Dmitry Kuriliyunok told Reuters in Tbilisi.

  • Putin 'losing' war in Ukraine, forcing annexation referendum to secure 'political victory,' Keane says

    Four-star Army Gen. Jack Keane says Russian President Vladimir Putin is forcing an annexation referendum vote for a "political victory" with the Russian people.

  • Sullivan vows decisive US response if Putin follows through on nuclear threats

    White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan took to the airwaves on Sunday to warn Russian President Vladimir Putin against following through on his recent nuclear weapons threats. Sullivan said the United States would “respond decisively” to such an action seven times across three appearances on the Sunday talk show circuit, but he declined to…

  • Russian stocks tumble to their weakest level since 2017 amid reports of possible new sanctions

    Russian stocks were leading hefty declines for global markets Monday against the backdrop of economic struggles brought on by the invasion of Ukraine.

  • Moldova considers sanctions for citizens who fight for Russia in Ukraine

    Moldova may revoke the citizenship of its nationals who go to fight for Russia in Ukraine after being called up because they also hold Russian passports, pro-Western President Maia Sandu said on Monday. Russia launched a "partial" mobilisation last week to reinforce its troops in Ukraine, and there are 200,000 people with dual Moldovan-Russian citizenship who live in the breakaway Moldovan region of Trandniestria. Sandu said there was a risk that some of those people could be called up by Russia to fight.

  • Resistance to war in Ukraine grows in Russia

    Hundreds of people were arrested in Russia in protests against the country’s new military draft.

  • Queen Elizabeth's Name Inscribed Next To Prince Philip's On Ledger Stone At Her Final Resting Place

    The royal family has shared the first picture of the new ledger stone that was installed at Queen Elizabeth's final resting place. On Saturday, Buckingham Palace released the photo of the stone, which lies in the floor of King George VI Memorial Chapel at St. George's Chapel in Windsor, where the late monarch was laid to rest. The stone is inscribed with the Queen's name, as well as her year of birth and death. Above her name are those of her father King George IV and mother Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother; below her name is her husband Prince Philip's.

  • Liz Weston: How to cultivate a happier retirement

    Researchers have identified several factors besides money that contribute to a happier retirement, including good health, strong relationships and a sense of purpose. “Mindset is key, and it’s one of those things that’s within our control,” says executive and retirement coach Joe Casey, author of “Win the Retirement Game: How to Outsmart the 9 Forces Trying to Steal Your Joy.” A 2014 study by two Kansas State University researchers found that people who are more optimistic tend to be more satisfied in retirement.

  • Another cannabis dispensary proposed for Framingham's marijuana retail district

    Another new cannabis dispensary has been proposed for Framingham, with another spot on Route 9 being tabbed as the next spot for a pot shop to pop up.

  • They said it: Leaders at the UN, in their own words

    Many leaders saying many things about many topics that matter to them, to their regions, to the world: That’s what the U.N. General Assembly invariably produces each year. Here, The Associated Press takes the opposite approach and spotlights some thoughts — delivered universally from the rostrum at the United Nations following successive years of a virtual, then hybrid summit — from leaders who might have not captured the headlines and airtime on Saturday, the fifth and penultimate day of the 2022 debate.

  • About 1,000 summonses served in occupied Sevastopol amid ‘partial mobilization’ in Russia

    About 1,000 mobilization summonses have been served by invading Russian forces in the Russian-occupied city of Sevastopol in Ukraine’s Crimea, Ukraine’s General Staff said in a Facebook post on Sept. 26.

  • Loud explosion rocks Russian-occupied Melitopol

    KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - SATURDAY, 24 SEPTEMBER 2022, 22:23 A loud explosion rocked the Russian-occupied city of Melitopol, in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, on the evening of Saturday, 24 September. Source: Ivan Fedorov, Mayor of Melitopol, on Telegram; TASS news agency, citing the Russian occupation administration in Melitopol Quote from Fedorov: "The [Ukrainian] resistance has once again disrupted the occupiers' nightly sleep.