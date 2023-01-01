Lukashenko, who helps Putin in war, proclaims "year of peace"

Alexander Lukashenko, the self-proclaimed President of Belarus, who became Putin’s henchman in his war against Ukraine, has signed his first decree in this new year on 1 January, proclaiming 2023 a "year of peace".

This is reported by European Pravda.

"The year 2023 has been declared the year of peace and creativity. The corresponding decree No. 1 dated 1 January 2023 was signed by the head of state Alexander Lukashenko," the message said.

It is noted that the decree was signed "with the aim of consolidating the Belarusian people, strengthening the ideas of peace and creative work in society as the main conditions for the development of the Belarusian state."

"The key directions of the next year will be the improvement of the system of military-patriotic education of the population; the promotion of peaceful initiatives of citizens and the public; the promotion of inter-religious dialogue that ensures peace and harmony in Belarusian society; the demonstration of the advantages of the Belarusian economic model in conditions of global turbulence; the positioning of creative work as the main condition for the development of the Belarusian state", Lukashenko's decree said.

According to the document, this will "strengthen the perception of Belarus as a stronghold of peace" and will be the "Belarusian response to militarisation in the European region."

On New Year’s Eve, Lukashenko signed amendments to the law "On the National Assembly (Parliament) of the Republic of Belarus", which will allow him to remain in politics even after the formal end of his mandate.

In December, following negotiations in Minsk, presidents of Russia and Belarus, Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenko agreed to continue military exercises and jointly produce weapons.

