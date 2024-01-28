Lukashenko invites Putin to join him on a trip to Antarctica

Self-proclaimed President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to join him on a trip to Antarctica, and Putin agreed.

Source: Pul Pervogo, a Belarusian Telegram channel; Zerkalo, a Belarusian news outlet

Details: Putin and Lukashenko talked during a video call in which they watched as Russian polar explorers at the Vostok station in Antarctica opened a new wintering complex.

Lukashenko was so impressed that he offered Putin to join him on a trip to Antarctica. When Lukashenko said: "Let’s go some time? Looks interesting!" Putin replied: "Yes, okay."

Background:

The International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants for Russian President Vladimir Putin and Maria Lvova-Belova, the Russian Presidential Commissioner for Children's Affairs, on 17 March 2023.

All member states of the International Criminal Court are legally bound to detain Putin, now deemed a suspect, and hand him over to the court. Marco Buschmann, the German Justice Minister, said that he would execute an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin if he sets foot on German soil.

Russia said that the ICC "has no power" on the territory of the Russian Federation.

Support UP or become our patron!