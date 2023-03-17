Lukashenko will meet with Putin in April after visiting China and Iran

Ukrainska Pravda
·1 min read

Alexander Lukashenko, the self-proclaimed President of Belarus, will visit Russia to meet with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on 6 April.

Source: Russian-language business daily newspaper Vedomosti, citing their own sources

Details: Putin will meet with Lukashenko on 6 April at a meeting of the Supreme State Council of the Union State [a supranational union of Belarus and Russia aimed at deepening the relationship between the two states through integration in economic and defence policy], as two sources close to Putin’s administration and diplomatic circles told the newspaper.

As the sources state, the agenda will include issues related to the joint fight against sanctions pressure and security. The last face-to-face meeting between Putin and Lukashenko occurred on 19 December 2022.

Background: Since late January, Lukashenko has visited the UAE, Zimbabwe, China and Iran, meeting with the leaders of these countries, including Chinese President Xi Jinping, on 1 March.

