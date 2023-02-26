Lukashenko to meet with Xi Jinping to help Russia and China circumvent sanctions, reports ISW

6
·1 min read
Dictator Lukashenko
Dictator Lukashenko

The ISW notse that Lukashenko had earlier announced his plans to visit China from Feb. 28 to March 2, and meet with Xi Jinping to sign agreements on trade, investment, and large-scale joint projects. Lukashenko also intends to meet with top officials and executives of Chinese corporations.

Read also: China presents ‘position paper’ on ending Russia’s war on Ukraine

"Lukashenko’s announcement of his planned visit coincides with reporting from CNN and The Washington Post that senior U.S. officials assess that China is seriously considering selling combat drones, personal weapons, and 122mm and 152mm artillery shells to Russia," the report reads.

“Russian and Chinese officials have also reportedly developed plans for the shipment of drones to Russia under falsified shipping documents to avoid international sanctions measures.”

Read also: Concern over Russian-Chinese cooperation grows in Washington

ISW experts suggest that China may try to use agreements with Belarus to hide its sanctions violations, if it goes ahead with plans to supply Russia.

China's top diplomat, Wang Yi, visited Moscow on Feb. 22, where he met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and President Vladimir Putin.

According to media reports, Jinping is also preparing to visit Moscow in the coming months for a summit with Putin.

Read also: US suggests Chinese companies providing aid for Russian war effort in Ukraine – media reports

Against this backdrop, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he would like to meet with the Chinese leader. According to him, Kyiv has already conveyed this intention to Beijing at the diplomatic level.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine

