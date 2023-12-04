Lukashenko meets with Xi Jinping in China to discuss partnership and ‘titanic changes’ in modern world

Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko met with Chinese leader Xi Jinping during his working visit to Beijing, the Lukashenko-linked Pul Pervogo telegram channel has reported, adding that the parties "talked for more than three hours".

"Belarus was, is and will be a reliable partner for China," Lukashenko said.

"Titanic changes are taking place in the modern world," Xi Jinping replied.

This is Lukashenko's second visit to China this year. During their last meeting in February, the two sides discussed China's 12-point "peace plan" for Ukraine, which calls for a cease-fire, the lifting of sanctions, and the resumption of negotiations, but not the withdrawal of Russian invasion forces from Ukrainian territory.

