Lukashenko offers migrants who stay at border food, clothes

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
YURAS KARMANAU
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko on Friday promised food and warm clothing to migrants who opt to stay at the border between the ex-Soviet nation and Poland and won't return to their homeland.

Lukashenko made the pledge during a visit to a facility that accommodates migrants at the border.

“My task is to help you, people in trouble,” Lukashenko said, addressing thousands of migrants during a visit to a facility accommodating migrants at the Bruzgi warehouse. “We, Belarusians, including myself, will do everything as you wish, even if it is bad for Poles, Latvians and someone else.”

“We will work together with you on your dream,” Lukashenko added.

Lukashenko's visit comes after weeks of tensions at the border, where hundreds of people remain stuck. Since Nov. 8, a large group of people, mostly from the Middle East, has been stranded in Belarus at a border crossing with Poland, trapped as forces from the two countries face off against each other. Most are fleeing conflict or a sense of hopelessness at home, and aim to reach Germany or other Western European countries.

Lukashenko again called on Germany to accept migrants.

German government spokesman Steffen Seibert on Friday strongly denied claims by Lukashenko that Germany had agreed to take in 2,000 migrants currently in Belarus.

“It’s not true that Germany agrees to this,” he told reporters in Berlin.

Videos and photographs taken by local media outlets show the authoritarian leader of Belarus surveying conditions at the migrants' crowded quarters. Russia's state RIA Novosti news agency reported that crowds of migrants applauded Lukashenko on his arrival.

Lukashenko said that apart from about 2,000 people at the border facility, another 2,000 to 3,000 more migrants currently remain in Belarus. He promised migrants that the Belarusian authorities would help them return to their home countries — but only if they want to.

“In no case will we detain you, tie your hands, load you on airplanes and send you home if you don’t want that,” Lukashenko said.

Lukashenko said that about 200 migrants still manage to illegally enter the EU every day.

Over 170 people returned to Iraq’s northern Kurdish-run region on Friday with another return flight expected later in the day. Last week, 430 Iraqis returned home after a failed attempt to reach the European Union.

The West has accused Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko of luring thousands of migrants to Belarus with the promise of help to get to Western Europe to use them as pawns to destabilize the 27-nation European Union in retaliation for its sanctions on his authoritarian government. Belarus denies engineering the crisis.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Two planes bring more migrants back to Iraq from Belarus

    Two flights brought hundreds of Iraqis who had sought to enter the European Union back to Iraq from Belarus on Friday, as more migrants begin to lose hope of getting safely into the prosperous bloc. The planes touched down in Erbil, capital of Iraq's autonomous Kurdish region, in the early hours carrying around 600 Iraqis, mostly Kurds, the Kurdistan government and officials at Erbil airport said. Awat Qader, from Kurdistan, said he had seen migrants beaten while he camped near the Belarus-Lithuania border, and that he would not try the journey again.

  • EXPLAINER: Is China to blame for Solomon Islands unrest?

    The Solomon Islands’ decision to switch its diplomatic allegiance from Taiwan to Beijing has been blamed for arson and looting in the national capital Honiara, where protesters are demanding the prime minister's resignation. Australian police, troops and diplomats are helping local police restore peace and order while trying to keep out of the domestic political dispute. The Solomon Islands are famous as a battleground of World War II, the pivotal Battle of Guadalcanal named after the country’ largest island where the restive capital Honiara is located.

  • Mexico's drug war uses drones, human shields, gunships

    The Mexican government is rapidly running out of tools to control the expansion of the feared Jalisco cartel on the front lines of Mexico’s narco war in the western state of Michoacan and the stalled ground effort is being supplemented by an increasingly sophisticated aerial conflict. Jalisco, Mexico’s most militarily powerful drug gang, has begun organizing townspeople to act as human shields against army troops, which now just try to keep rival cartels apart.

  • Investors suing the Trump family have been allowed to view unreleased 'Celebrity Apprentice' footage to see if it proves they were sold a scam, report says

    Four investors accused members of the Trump family of promoting a multilevel-marketing company to them that cost them thousands of dollars.

  • Peter Navarro Says He Wanted 'Baby' Dr. Anthony Fauci 'Strangled In His Crib'

    He appealed to former Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney to boot Fauci because Donald Trump was busy and "I'm an economics guy," he told Steve Bannon.

  • Michael Flynn Goes Full Tinfoil Hat With Bonkers New COVID-19 Theory

    Mysterious elites may be plotting to release a new virus because "their little plan with COVID didn't work," the former national security adviser said.

  • Philippines rejects China's demand to remove grounded navy ship

    The Philippines will not remove a dilapidated navy ship grounded on an atoll in the South China Sea, its defence chief said on Thursday, rejecting a demand by China after it blocked a mission to resupply the vessel's crew. Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana dismissed China's assertion on Wednesday that the Philippines had committed to remove the BRP Sierra Madre, which was intentionally grounded at the Second Thomas shoal in 1999 to reinforce Manila's sovereignty claims in the Spratly archipelago. The Second Thomas Shoal, 105 nautical miles (195 km) off Palawan, is the temporary home of a small contingent of military aboard the rusty ship, which is stuck on a reef.

  • Jan. 6 Organizers Reportedly Used Burner Phones To Communicate With Eric Trump

    Rally organizers used phones bought with cash to speak with top Trump White House and campaign officials, according to a new report.

  • Senior Stimulus: Which Social Security Recipients Will Still Receive a Golden State Payment?

    There's still some confusion as to whether Social Security recipients will be receiving Golden State Stimulus II payments. It all depends on state guidelines, and only certain Social Security...

  • Italy takes in National Geographic's green-eyed 'Afghan Girl'

    Italy has given safe haven to Sharbat Gula, the green-eyed "Afghan Girl" whose 1985 photo in National Geographic became a symbol of her country's wars, Prime Minister Mario Draghi's office said on Thursday. The government intervened after Gula asked for help to leave Afghanistan following the Taliban takeover of the country in August, a statement said, adding that her arrival was part of a broader programme to evacuate and integrate Afghan citizens. U.S. photographer Steve McCurry took the picture of Gula when she was a youngster, living in a refugee camp on the Pakistan-Afghan border.

  • "Afghan girl" on 1985 cover of National Geographic evacuated to Italy

    Sharbat Gula, who became known internationally as "Afghan girl" after she was featured on a 1985 cover of National Geographic, has arrived in Rome, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi's office said on Thursday.Driving the news: Gula, who was pictured in National Geographic when she was 12 years old, was evacuated after appealing for help to leave the country following the Taliban's takeover in August, Draghi's office said. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios

  • Some fear China could win from US spat with Marshall Islands

    For decades, the tiny Marshall Islands has been a stalwart American ally. Its location in the middle of the Pacific Ocean has made it a key strategic outpost for the U.S. military. The U.S. is refusing to engage the Marshallese on claims for environmental and health damage caused by dozens of nuclear tests it carried out in the 1940s and '50s, including a huge thermonuclear blast on Bikini Atoll.

  • Gautam Adani, the man who may soon be Asia's richest person, is a college dropout who survived the 2008 Mumbai terrorist attacks and says he was once kidnapped for ransom

    The port tycoon Adani's wealth rose by $55.3 billion in 2021, putting him $800 million shy of the net worth of Mukesh Ambani, Asia's richest man.

  • Putin Pushes Confrontation With NATO as Hardliners Prevail

    (Bloomberg) -- Vladimir Putin is an expert at bluffing and keeping the West on its toes, pushing relations to the edge before pivoting without warning. But, hemmed in and fuming, he is deadly serious about being heard on Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergBillionaire Family Feud Puts a Century-Old Business Empire in JeopardyAsia’s Richest Man Looks to Walton Family Playbook on SuccessionThe 24-Year-Old Aiming to Dethrone Victoria’s SecretAn Arab City’s Booming Art Scene Is Also a Grab at Soft Power

  • Eric Trump threatened to sue a website after it suggested he spoke to Jan. 6 organizers on burner phones

    Trump threatened to sue a website for defamation after it suggested that he used burner phones to communicate in the run-up to Jan. 6.

  • 'Afghan Girl' from 1985 National Geographic cover is evacuated to Italy at age 49

    The "Afghan Girl," 49, just arrived in Rome. She was photographed in Pakistan in 1984, during the Soviet occupation of Afghanistan.

  • Roger Stone Answers DOJ Tax Suit. Surprise: He Blames Robert Mueller.

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Photos Getty Images“This case would never have been brought if it didn’t involve Roger Stone.”So begins MAGA die-hard Roger Stone’s long-awaited response to a lawsuit the Justice Department filed seven months ago, accusing him and his wife, Nydia, of evading tax payments and defrauding the U.S. government.The opening line tops an 11-page denial, which the Stones’ lawyers filed on Monday in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida—the same

  • Chances of a 'McMafia'-style investigation into Trump's Scottish golf courses are fading after a legal ruling

    A judge's decision means Scottish ministers won't be forced to decide whether to pursue a money-laundering investigation against the former president.

  • Immigration provision in Democrats' reconciliation bill makes no sense

    It contradicts the law, would exacerbate existing backlog, and potentially puts immigrants themselves in jeopardy.

  • This worker got jobless benefits; Virginia wants them back

    For 26 years, Ernest Ray worked at a company in southwest Virginia that made compressors, in a physically demanding job that involved night shifts on a factory floor. When the plant closed in 2018, Ray applied for and received about $9,000 in unemployment benefits. Three years later, Ray is fighting the Virginia Employment Commission in court as the agency tries to take the money back.