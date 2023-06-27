Lukashenko on Prigozhin's mutiny: We thought it would resolve itself somehow, but it didn't

Self-proclaimed Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has called the mutiny of Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin "a clash between two people who fought at the front".

Source: Lukashenko quoted by Pul Pervogo, a Belarusian presidential media outlet

Quote: "I said: don't make a hero out of me, neither me, nor Putin, nor Prigozhin, because we lost [control of] the situation, and then we thought it would resolve itself somehow, but it didn't. And two people who fought at the front clashed. There are no heroes in this case."

Details: On 27 June, Lukashenko commented on the situation with the Wagner Group. The self-proclaimed president of Belarus said that it was "painful for him to watch the events" that took place in southern Russia, "because there is [only] one Motherland".

Lukashenko has said that during the Wagnerites’ rebellion in Russia, he put the Belarusian army on full combat alert, including the police and special forces.

As usual, the Belarusian dictator also filled his speech with Kremlin propaganda messages about the "collective West, the threat of NATO expansion, etc.".

Quote: "The worst thing is that if there were turmoil, the West would immediately take advantage of it."

Background:

