Lukashenko and Putin agree to deploy joint army

ALONA MAZURENKO — MONDAY, OCTOBER 10, 2022, 12:10 PM



Aleksandr Lukashenko, the self-proclaimed President of Belarus, has announced that Russia and Belarus agreed to deploy a joint regional force.



Source: pro-Kremlin news agency RIA Novosti



Quotation: "Due to escalation on the western border of the Union State, we agreed on deployment of the regional grouping of the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus.

All of this [is being done] according to our documents. If the threat level reaches the current level, the way it is now, we will start involving the Union State grouping".



Details: according to Lukashenko, the Armed Forces of Belarus make the core of this grouping.



He states that the formation of this grouping has already begun: "It has been ongoing for two days already, I think. My order was given for us to start forming this grouping".



On 10 October, in the meeting with security forces and military personnel, Lukashenko announced that allegedly, the day before, Minsk had been "warned about an attack on Belarus from the territory of Ukraine" via unofficial channels.



Earlier, Ukrainian Intelligence reported that Russian president Vladimir Putin had encouraged Lukashenko to openly participate in the war against Ukraine.

