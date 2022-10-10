Lukashenko and Putin agree to deploy joint army

126
Ukrainska Pravda
·1 min read

ALONA MAZURENKO MONDAY, OCTOBER 10, 2022, 12:10 PM

Aleksandr Lukashenko, the self-proclaimed President of Belarus, has announced that Russia and Belarus agreed to deploy a joint regional force.

Source: pro-Kremlin news agency RIA Novosti

Quotation: "Due to escalation on the western border of the Union State, we agreed on deployment of the regional grouping of the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus.

All of this [is being done] according to our documents. If the threat level reaches the current level, the way it is now, we will start involving the Union State grouping".

Details: according to Lukashenko, the Armed Forces of Belarus make the core of this grouping.

He states that the formation of this grouping has already begun: "It has been ongoing for two days already, I think. My order was given for us to start forming this grouping".

On 10 October, in the meeting with security forces and military personnel, Lukashenko announced that allegedly, the day before, Minsk had been "warned about an attack on Belarus from the territory of Ukraine" via unofficial channels.

Earlier, Ukrainian Intelligence reported that Russian president Vladimir Putin had encouraged Lukashenko to openly participate in the war against Ukraine.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!


Recommended Stories

  • Belarus's Lukashenko warns Ukraine, deploys troops with Russia

    LONDON (Reuters) -Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Monday he had ordered troops to deploy with Russian forces near Ukraine in response to what he said was a clear threat to Belarus from Kyiv and its backers in the West. The remarks from Lukashenko, who has held power in Belarus since 1994, indicate a potential further escalation of the war in Ukraine, possibly with a combined Russian-Belarus joint force in the north of Ukraine. "Strikes on the territory of Belarus are not just being discussed in Ukraine today, but are also being planned," Lukashenko said at a meeting on security, without providing evidence for the assertion.

  • Lukashenko threatens Zelenskyy during meeting with security forces and military personnel

    ROMAN PETRENKO - MONDAY, OCTOBER 10, 2022, 11:59 AM On 10 October, self-proclaimed president of Belarus, Aleksandr Lukashenko, is having a meeting with chiefs of military and secret services. Souce: Lukashenko's press service Details: Currently, there is no certain information why the meeting was convened; however, it comes amid a massive Russian missile attack on Ukraine.

  • Putin doesn't have many missiles left National Security Council of Ukraine

    MONDAY, 10 OCTOBER 2022, 16:38 Oleksii Danilov, the Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council, has comforted Ukrainians by saying that Russia doesn't have many missiles left and it will run out of them sooner or later.

  • Russia applauds OPEC+ for its huge oil output cut, reportedly saying it will counter the 'mayhem' the US has created in the market

    "This at least balances the mayhem that the Americans are causing," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said of the OPEC+ production cuts, per media reports.

  • Sweden won't share Nord Stream investigation findings with Russia - PM

    Sweden won't share findings of the investigation into the explosions of the Nord Stream gas pipelines with Russian authorities or Gazprom, Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson said on Monday. A Swedish crime scene investigation of the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines from Russia to Europe has found evidence of detonations and prosecutors suspect sabotage.

  • Russian forces launch Kalibr missiles from the Black Sea

    ALONA MAZURENKO - MONDAY, 10 OCTOBER 2022, 10:50 Russian forces launched several naval-based Kalibr cruise missiles from the waters of the Black Sea, in addition to earlier mass-scale missile strikes and drone attacks on Ukraine.

  • Putin fantasises about Ukraine allegedly trying to blow up Turkish Stream and hitting Kursk Nuclear Power Plant

    IRYNA BALACHUK - MONDAY, 10 OCTOBER 2022, 13:13 Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that Ukraine allegedly tried to blow up the Turkish Stream pipeline and also allegedly already committed 3 acts of terrorism against the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant.

  • Russians have been planning missile strikes on Kyiv and its infrastructure since the beginning of October

    VALENTYNA ROMANENKO - MONDAY, 10 OCTOBER 2022, 14:09 PM Ukrainian Intelligence has announced that the Russians have been planning missile attacks on the Ukrainian capital and infrastructure since early October.

  • Russia, Belarus agree on deployment of regional troop grouping

    Russia and Belarus have agreed on the deployment of a regional grouping of troops, Belarusian state-owned media outlet Belta quoted Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko as saying on Oct. 10.

  • Marines capture Russias Kornet ATGM in Ukraines South

    KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - SUNDAY, 9 OCTOBER 2022 17:23 Soldiers of the 36th Separate Marine Brigade named after Rear Admiral Mykhailo Bilynskyi have seized the Kornet anti-tank missile system (ATGM) in the south of Ukraine; the invaders abandoned it during the retreat.

  • Watch the moment missiles strike Kyiv's Glass Bridge

    STORY: Security camera footage showed shrapnel and flames engulfing a glass-bottomed footbridge that runs across a wooded valley in the city center, one of Kyiv's most popular tourist sites, and a pedestrian running away from the blast after narrowly escaping the explosion.Reuters later saw a huge crater beneath the bridge, which was damaged but remained standing.Cruise missiles tore into busy intersections, parks and tourist sites in the center of downtown Kyiv with an intensity unseen even when Russian forces attempted to capture the capital early in the war.Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said the rush hour attacks appeared to have been deliberately timed to kill people as well as to knock out electricity.By mid-morning, Ukraine's defense ministry said Russia had fired 81 cruise missiles, and Ukraine's air defenses had shot down 43 of them. Kyiv city police said at least five people had been killed and 12 wounded in the capital.

  • Russia Security Council official says ‘there will be others’ after mass strikes in Ukraine

    Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council, warned that the Kremlin will launch additional attacks after it pursued mass strikes across Ukrainian cities on Monday. “The first episode has been played. There will be others,” Medvedev wrote on Telegram. Russia launched dozens of missiles on Monday that landed in multiple Ukrainian cities —…

  • Putin’s mass strikes on Ukraine prompt international outcry

    Russia launched rocket attacks on Monday that struck in the heart of Kyiv and a dozen other regions, with around 83 missiles fired on a dozen regions in Ukraine. At least five civilians were killed and a dozen more injured in Ukraine’s capital city alone. Recent shelling also hit other civilian regions across the country,…

  • Taiwan leader tells China war 'absolutely not an option'

    China's threats of military action against Taiwan are “absolutely not an option” and will “only push our two sides further from each other," Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen said Monday. Speaking on Taiwan’s National Day, Tsai said China should not mistake Taiwan’s multiparty democratic political system for weakness and “attempt to divide Taiwanese society.” “I want to make clear to the Beijing authorities that armed confrontation is absolutely not an option for our two sides," Tsai said.

  • Almost 500 Russian troops, helicopter destroyed in one day, says General Staff

    Since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, the aggressor has lost about 62,500 of its troops, including 440 over the past day, according to a Ukrainian General Staff update posted on Facebook on Oct. 9.

  • Elon Musk Sends Dire Warning About Russia-Ukraine War

    The World's richest man joins President Joe Biden in sounding the alarm over the escalating conflict.

  • The Crimean bridge is guarded by fighter jets from the sky, and by divers and fighting dolphins underwater Russian media

    IRYNA BALACHUK - SUNDAY, 9 OCTOBER 2022, 16:18 The Russian media Meduza called the Crimean Bridge, damaged by the explosion on 8 October, one of the most protected places in the world - it is allegedly guarded from the ground, from the sky, from the sea, and even from underwater and space.

  • 'Stop this genocide': Kyiv mayor at blast site

    STORY: Vitali Klitschko called for the "so-called free world" to help following the attack that has devastated parts of the city and left at least five people dead and 12 wounded in the capital. Russia struck cities across Ukraine during rush hour on Monday morning, killing civilians and destroying infrastructure in apparent revenge after President Vladimir Putin declared an explosion on the bridge to Crimea to be a terrorist attack.

  • Florida’s insurance rates have almost doubled over five years, yet insurance companies are still losing money — and the reason is more insidious than hurricanes

    What’s making it so hard for Florida insurers to survive? Florida’s insurance rates have almost doubled in the past five years, yet insurance companies are still losing money for three main reasons. Another reason is that reinsurance pricing is going up – that’s insurance for insurance companies to help when claims spike.

  • Mexican government hack reveals military sold arms, received escort from Cartels: report

    The information leaked following a hack by activist group Guacamaya that took over four million documents detailing cartel investigations and corruption.