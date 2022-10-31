Lukashenko and Putin will meet again to plan the coming year

ROMAN PETRENKO MONDAY, 31 OCTOBER 2022, 10:56

Alexander Lukashenko, the self-proclaimed President of Belarus, announced a quick meeting with Vladimir Putin, the President of Russia. They are going to "plan their common goals for 2023".

Source: Lukashenko cited by Byelorussian media outlet Byelta

Quote: "It is right. Shortly I will  have another meeting with Vladimir Putin to sum up the year.

We intend to plan which tasks, we as presidents, will need to complete next year."

Details: Reportedly, Lukashenko requested his Prime-Minister to provide him with information on how integration projects with the Russian Federation are being fulfilled.

