Lukashenko and Putin meet in Sochi: announce when nuclear weapons will be deployed in Belarus

Self-proclaimed Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has once again arrived in Russia to meet with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

Source: Belta, a Belarusian pro-government information agency; Kremlin-aligned Russian news outlet TASS; Pul Pervogo, a Telegram channel of the Belarusian President’s Administration

Details: The Belarusian and Russian dictators meet in Sochi in an informal setting.

At the meeting, Putin announces that the deployment of Russian nuclear weapons in Belarus will begin immediately after the preparation of facilities for them is completed on 7-8 July.

Quote from Putin: "With regard to the most sensitive issues that we agreed on, everything is going according to plan. You know, on 7-8 July, we will finish preparing the relevant facilities. And we will immediately begin activities related to the deployment of the relevant types of weapons on your territory. So everything is according to plan; everything is stable."

Background: On the eve of Lukashenko's visit, at a meeting with the secretaries of the security councils of the Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO) member states, Lukashenko once again called for negotiations to achieve "peace" in the war against Ukraine.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!