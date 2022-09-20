Lukashenko says he will not let Russia be stabbed in the back, ready to alert military

STANISLAV POHORILOV — TUESDAY, 20 SEPTEMBER 2022, 12:49

Aleksandr Lukashenko, the self-proclaimed president of Belarus, has declared that there would be no attack on Russian troops through the country. He has called for the borders with Ukraine to be covered, and, if necessary, for military forces to be put on alert.

Source: Pro-government Belarusian news agency Belta

Quote from Lukashenko: "And do not accuse us of intending to wage a war in Ukraine and the so on. We have to protect our fatherland. As for support for Russia, I once again reaffirm: there must be no attack from behind, to the side, from the side or from the flanks on Russian troops through Belarus. And there will be none."

Details: Lukashenko also recollected that he had already instructed to work out the practice of military actions on the border with Ukraine, taking into account the "counteraction experience", as well as the border coverage.

Lukashenko called the situation "dangerous" in the context of Russia's war against Ukraine, and urged the authorities under his control not to be afraid of anything and to alert not only regular troops, but also the people's militia, which is allegedly being formed.

Quote from Lukashenko: "There is no need to be afraid of anything. [If] we need to put some military unit on alert according to the norms of wartime, we have to [do it]. [If] we have to mobilise it to see whether the people assigned to this unit are alive, we must mobilise it. [If] it is necessary to alert the territorial defence [forces], then we must do it. [If] we need a people's militia to check on the spot what kind of fighters we have, and what weapons they have, then we must do it."

Background: It was reported on 17 September that military training in Belarus had been extended again until at least 24 September.

