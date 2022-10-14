Lukashenko says Putin ‘never intended’ to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine

6
·1 min read
Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko
Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko

“As for the implication of your question, Russia’s leadership, including President Putin, has never intended to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine,” Lukashenko said in an interview with the U.S. NBC television company.

“There is no need for that.”

According to the Belarusian dictator, Russia has allegedly clearly identified its position.

“Russia will be able to use all kinds of weapons if god forbid, the territory of the Russian Federation is attacked,” he said.

At the same time, Lukashenko also claimed that Poland was “provoking the United States to use nuclear weapons.”

He gave no evidence to back up his claim.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, after announcing mobilization in Russia on Sept. 21, once again threatened Western countries with the use of nuclear weapons, saying “this is not a bluff.”

Read also: France won't retaliate with nuclear weapons if Russia uses them in Ukraine – Macron

Earlier, Ukrainian intelligence said that Kyiv considers the threat of Russia using tactical nuclear weapons against Ukraine to be “very high.”

At the same time, according to the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, Russia is not expected to launch a nuclear strike in the near future.

Meanwhile, the United States has said use of nuclear weapons by Russia against Ukraine will produce a decisive response from Washington and its allies. At the same time, U.S. President Joe Biden has said he doesn't think Putin will use nuclear weapons.

European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell has also said that any Russian nuclear attack on Ukraine would result in a “powerful military response.”

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine

Recommended Stories

  • Trump Reacts To Jan. 6 Hearing With 14-Page Letter Pushing Same Old Claims

    The former president said nothing about the House committee subpoena coming his way over the 2021 Capitol attack.

  • Rising nuclear fears spur debate over red lines in Ukraine war

    Mounting fears that Russian President Vladimir Putin could resort to a nuclear weapon to stem his losses in Ukraine have prompted debate about what are the real “red lines” for Moscow and Washington. Putin has made only general threats to use nukes if Russia is attacked, though it’s unclear what that means given Moscow’s…

  • Nigeria's Asuu university strike: 'Wasted eight months of my life'

    Lecturers agree to resume lessons but the future of Nigeria's universities remains unclear.

  • 'Take your children and leave,' Russian official urges Kherson residents as Ukraine presses offense

    The Kyiv region was bombed by drones as the capital area again took the brunt of Russian President Vladimir Putin's deadly wrath.

  • NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week

    None of these are legit, even though they were shared widely on social media. CLAIM: Ukrainian media is reporting that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s office was destroyed by a missile strike. Twitter accounts supporting Russia shared the baseless assertion that Zelenskyy’s office was among the buildings struck by a barrage of missile strikes in Ukraine’s capital on Monday.

  • What are tactical nuclear weapons? Yahoo News Explains

    The Cold War may be over, but a new rift between Russia and the West is bringing back bad memories of nuclear showdowns. As Russian forces remain on the defensive in Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin has threatened to break the “nuclear taboo” and launch a tactical nuclear strike. Yahoo News explains what separates tactical from strategic nuclear weapons and how the U.S. and NATO may respond if one were to be used.

  • Macron criticized at home for saying France wouldn’t respond in kind if Russia attacked Ukraine with nukes

    President Emmanuel Macron is facing criticism in France for breaking with strategic ambiguity on nuclear weapons, Politico reported on Oct. 13.

  • NATO to kick off nuclear drills involving B-52 bombers on Monday

    NATO said on Friday it would launch its annual nuclear exercise "Steadfast Noon" on Monday, with up to 60 aircraft taking part in training flights over Belgium, the North Sea and Britain to practise the use of U.S. nuclear bombs based in Europe. The nuclear drills - which do not involve live bombs - are taking place amid heightened tensions after Russia repeatedly threatened nuclear strikes in Ukraine following major military setbacks on the battlefield there. "Steadfast Noon" is likely to coincide with Moscow's own annual nuclear drills, dubbed "Grom", which are normally conducted in late October and in which Russia tests its nuclear-capable bombers, submarines and missiles.

  • Top 10 Stock Picks of Gavin Abrams’ Abrams Bison Investments

    In this article, we discuss the 10 top stock picks of Gavin Abrams’ Abrams Bison Investments. If you want to skip reading about Gavin Abram’s investment strategy and his hedge fund’s performance, you can go directly to the Top 5 Stock Picks of Gavin Abrams’ Abrams Bison Investments. Based out of Bethesda, Abrams Bison Investment […]

  • Israel providing Ukraine with intelligence about Iranian drones – media

    Israel is providing Ukraine with basic intelligence about the Iranian drones Russia has begun to use to attack Ukrainian cities, U.S. newspaper the New York Times reported on Oct. 12, with reference to a senior Ukrainian official.

  • Ukraine gets more air defense pledges as Russia hits cities

    Ukraine’s allies vowed Thursday to supply the besieged nation with advanced air defense systems as Russian forces attacked the Kyiv region with kamikaze drones and fired missiles elsewhere at civilian targets, payback for the bombing of a strategic bridge linking Russia with annexed Crimea. Missile strikes killed at least five people and destroyed an apartment building in the southern city of Mykolaiv, while heavy artillery damaged more than 30 houses, a hospital, a kindergarten and other buildings in the town of Nikopol, across the river from the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. Russia has intensified its bombardment of civilian areas in recent weeks as its military lost ground in multiple occupied regions of Ukraine that Russian President Vladimir Putin has illegally annexed.

  • Marlborough man receives 60 years in prison for sexually exploiting 13 children

    A Marlborough man is facing 60 years behind bars for filming sexual abuse of two children and attempting to produce child pornography with 11 others, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

  • Faith groups curb Haiti work due to chaos, 2021 kidnapping

    A year after 17 North American missionaries were kidnapped in Haiti, beginning a two-month ordeal before they ultimately went free, the agency that sent them hasn't made a permanent return, and several other international groups have also scaled back their work there. The kidnapping underscored a deteriorating security situation that has worsened in the past year, with Haitian leaders calling for foreign troop deployments to help break the paralyzing grip of gang activity and protests. The missionary group, including five minors ranging from an infant to teens, was abducted Oct. 16, 2021, while returning from a visit to an orphanage supported by their organization, Christian Aid Ministries.

  • Putin's Nuclear Weapon Talk a 'Big Bluff': Kyiv Mayor

    Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko says Russia President Vladimir Putin's threatened use of nuclear weapons shows "weakness". He speaks with Guy Johnson on "Bloomberg Markets."

  • France to deliver Crotale air defense systems to Ukraine – media reports

    France will deliver Crotale radar and air defense systems to Ukraine in the coming weeks, CNN quoted French President Emmanuel Macron as saying on Oct. 12.

  • Factbox-How could British PM Truss be removed, and how would she be replaced?

    British Prime Minister Liz Truss is clinging on to her job after a political crisis and market turmoil sparked by her fiscal plans that has seen her fire her finance minister and reverse major parts of her flagship tax-cutting agenda. Truss could decide she has lost the support of too many members of her party and the cabinet and resign. Currently they are standing by her and none have resigned, with the exception of finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng, who she asked to step down and who expressed his continued support for her.

  • Social Security Payments Are Going Up. 3 Smart Ways to Spend the Extra Cash.

    The 2023 cost-of-living adjustment to Social Security benefits is 8.7%. For the luckiest retirees, that will mean some additional money to play with.

  • Ukraine Latest: Putin Says No More Mass Strikes Needed ‘for Now’

    (Bloomberg) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin said he has no regrets about the invasion of Ukraine, now well into its eighth month, and that Moscow’s aim isn’t to “destroy” its neighbor. The controversial mobilization of some 300,000 reservists is almost complete, Putin told reporters in Kazakhstan. Most Read from BloombergWorld Faces New Threats From Fast-Mutating Omicron VariantsStocks Surge in Wild Ride After CPI Data Selloff: Markets WrapKroger Wants to Merge With Albertsons to Create US G

  • Ukraines Air Force confirms loss of bomber jet

    VALENTYNA ROMANENKO - THURSDAY, 13 OCTOBER 2022, 14:37 The Air Force Command of Ukraine's Armed Forces has confirmed the loss of one SU-24M aircraft. Source: Yurii Ihnat, spokesman for the Air Force, in the comment for Ukrainska Pravda Details: According to Ihnat, the bomber supported offensive actions in the eastern front, where it hit designated targets.

  • K-Pop Sensation BTS to Give What Could Be Last Concert for Years

    (Bloomberg) -- South Korean boy band BTS will perform together on Saturday for the first time since its shocking announcement in June of an indefinite hiatus, attracting fans desperate to see the group together for the last time in what could be years.Most Read from BloombergWorld Faces New Threats From Fast-Mutating Omicron VariantsStocks Surge in Wild Ride After CPI Data Selloff: Markets WrapKroger Wants to Merge With Albertsons to Create US Grocery GiantCore US Inflation Rises to 40-Year High