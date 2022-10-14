Lukashenko says Putin ‘never intended’ to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine

Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko

“As for the implication of your question, Russia’s leadership, including President Putin, has never intended to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine,” Lukashenko said in an interview with the U.S. NBC television company.

“There is no need for that.”

According to the Belarusian dictator, Russia has allegedly clearly identified its position.

“Russia will be able to use all kinds of weapons if god forbid, the territory of the Russian Federation is attacked,” he said.

At the same time, Lukashenko also claimed that Poland was “provoking the United States to use nuclear weapons.”

He gave no evidence to back up his claim.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, after announcing mobilization in Russia on Sept. 21, once again threatened Western countries with the use of nuclear weapons, saying “this is not a bluff.”

Read also: France won't retaliate with nuclear weapons if Russia uses them in Ukraine – Macron

Earlier, Ukrainian intelligence said that Kyiv considers the threat of Russia using tactical nuclear weapons against Ukraine to be “very high.”

At the same time, according to the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, Russia is not expected to launch a nuclear strike in the near future.

Meanwhile, the United States has said use of nuclear weapons by Russia against Ukraine will produce a decisive response from Washington and its allies. At the same time, U.S. President Joe Biden has said he doesn't think Putin will use nuclear weapons.

European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell has also said that any Russian nuclear attack on Ukraine would result in a “powerful military response.”

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine