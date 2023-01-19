Lukashenko tells Lavrov he was "pleasantly surprised" by Ukraine

Alexander Lukashenko, the self-proclaimed President of Belarus, said that Ukraine "pleasantly surprises him" because it does not engage in any provocations against Belarus, although "it is actively being pushed."

Source: the video of Lukashenko's meeting with the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry Sergey Lavrov, posted by "Pul pervogo" Telegram channel

Quote from Lukashenko: "Today, security is not only even more important for us. You know, the plans of our Western neighbours, not only Ukraine. They are also trying to use Ukraine against Belarus. But what amazes and pleasantly surprises me is that Ukraine is holding its own, it is not pursuing any provocations against Belarus, although it is being actively pushed by our Western neighbours, you know by whom."

Background:

On 1 January, Lukashenko, who became an accomplice of the Russian Federation in aggression against Ukraine, signed the first New Year's decree declaring 2023 the "year of peace."

