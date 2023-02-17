Lukashenko tells Putin Belarus is ready to manufacture Su-25 attack jets

Belarus is ready to start manufacturing Su-25 attack jets that Russia is actively using in its war against Ukraine.

Source: Alexander Lukashenko, the self-proclaimed Belarusian President, during his meeting with the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin on 17 February 2023

Lukashenko Quote: "You [Putin – ed.] posed a question at the Eurasian Economic Union [an economic union of some post-Soviet states in Eurasia: Russia, Belarus, Armenia, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan – ed.] about cooperation in the aircraft industry. Well, I’ll have to report to you that Belarusians already make up to 1,000 components for MS-21 and Superjet-100 [Russian passenger planes – ed.].

We have three plants. Two military ones and one civilian. They have been repairing plants previously. They manufacture components today already. And, as I have been reported to by the government, they are ready to start manufacturing Su-25 – an attack jet that shows itself well in Ukraine, it’s a workhorse."

Details: Lukashenko has stated that Belarus is ready to manufacture Su-25 jets "with appropriate small technological support of the Russian Federation".

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!