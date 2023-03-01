Lukashenko tells Xi Jinping he completely supports his "peace plan" for Ukraine

1
Ukrainska Pravda
·1 min read

During his visit to China, self-proclaimed President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said that his country fully supported Beijing's "peace plan."

Source: Lukashenko, during a meeting with China's President Xi Jinping

Quote from Lukashenko: "Today's meeting [March 1 – ed.] is taking place in a very difficult time that requires new, non-standard approaches and responsible political decisions. They should be aimed at preventing a slide into a global confrontation, in which there will be no winner.

You have recently stated this clearly, unequivocally, and punctually in your address to the international community. That is why Belarus is making proposals for peace and fully supports the international security initiative you have put forward."

Background:

  • On 28 February, Alexander Lukashenko, self-proclaimed President of Belarus, arrived in China to meet the country's leader Xi Jinping.

  • On 24 February, Chinese Foreign Ministry published a so-called "peace plan" with its ideas for the settlement of Russia's war against Ukraine.

  • The published document includes 12 points, such as respect for the sovereignty of all countries, cessation of hostilities and resumption of peace negotiations.

