Lukashenko thanks Putin for S-400 and Iskander, already put on combat duty

The S-400 anti-aircraft missile system and the Iskander missile system were put on combat duty in Belarus.



Source: press conference of Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation, and Alexander Lukashenko, the self-proclaimed President of Belarus.



Quote from Lukashenko: "Today we put on combat duty the S-400 system, which you [Vladimir Putin] handed over to Belarus, and the Iskander system, which you also handed over to us."



Details: Lukashenko has added that he has concerns regarding the situation on the perimeter of "the union state, first of all, in the west."



Background: During the meeting in Minsk, Putin and Lukashenko also discussed joint production of new military equipment and training of Belarusian military pilots by Russians.



In October 2022, Vktor Khrenn, the Minister of Defence of Belarus, said that Iskander short-range ballistic missile complexes and S-400 missile air defence systems will soon be supplied to the Belarusian army.

