Lukashenko threatens Poland with Wagnerites: They want to go to West

Alexander Lukashenko, the self-proclaimed President of Belarus, has said that the Wagner Private Military Company (PMC) fighters are "stressing him out" because they want to attack Poland.

Source: Lukashenko at a meeting with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in St. Petersburg, quoted by his press service

Quote from Lukashenko:"The Wagner mercenaries have started to stress us out - they want to go to the West, saying: ‘Let's go on an excursion to Warsaw and Rzeszów!’"

Details: At the same time, Putin has said that he can see Ukraine’s counteroffensive, but "it has failed".

Their meeting is expected to last for two days.

Lukashenko also stated that the alleged "dismemberment of Ukraine" was unacceptable to him.

Update: The media reported that Lukashenko took a map to the meeting with Putin showing the transfer of Polish troops to the borders of the NATO member state one brigade at a time, not far from Brest and Grodno in Belarus.

For reference: Last time, Lukashenko showed a map of Ukraine’s alleged attack "from four positions", and this became a meme.

Background: The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine states that there are approximately 5,000 Russian mercenaries from the Wagner Group in Belarus as of 22 July.

