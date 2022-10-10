Lukashenko threatens Zelenskyy during meeting with security forces and military personnel

ROMAN PETRENKO — MONDAY, OCTOBER 10, 2022, 11:59 AM

On 10 October, self-proclaimed president of Belarus, Aleksandr Lukashenko, is having a meeting with chiefs of military and secret services.

Souce: Lukashenko’s press service



Details: Currently, there is no certain information why the meeting was convened; however, it comes amid a massive Russian missile attack on Ukraine. The projectiles were fired from the territory of Belarus, too.

Earlier, Ukrainian intelligence reported that Russian president Vladimir Putin had encouraged Lukashenko to openly participate in the war against Ukraine.

On 10 October, Putin is also assembling Russia’s Security Council.



Updated: During the meeting with security forces and military personnel, Lukashenko announced that allegedly, the day before, Minsk was "warned about an attack on Belarus from the territory of Ukraine" via unofficial channels.



Lukashenko’s direct speech: "My answer was short: "Prove to the president of Ukraine and other crazy people that the Crimean Bridge will seem like an opening act to them, if they touch even one metre of our territory with their dirty hands".



Background:

The Ministry for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine reported that Belarus had summoned the Ukrainian ambassador and accused Ukraine of allegedly preparing an attack on the territory of Belarus. The Ministry considers this a possible part of the Russian provocation plan.

Lithuania's Minister of National Defence Arvydas Anušauskas linked Belarus's accusations of Ukraine's alleged preparation of the attack to a change in Russia's tactics in the full-scale war.

