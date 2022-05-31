Lukashenko told details of his invisible "KGB special operation" in Ukraine

VALENTYNA ROMANENKO — TUESDAY, 31 MAY 2022, 14:01

The self-proclaimed President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko stated that the KGB of Belarus "without a single shot" conducted a "special operation in Ukraine to release Belarusian citizens" and handed out awards for its conduct.

Source: BelTA state news agency, Pul Pervogo Telegram channel

Quote: "Obviously they were not taken hostage of their own free will, and not only the situation, but also some desires of the worst people in Ukraine. When the special operation of the Russian Federation began, our people, several dozen, remained there, frankly, as hostages. And we had to return them home, to their families...

The State Security Committee was instructed to prepare this event and release our people. With your direct participation, under your leadership, this operation was carried out without a single shot.

In my opinion, no one in Ukraine has understood how this happened. You brought people back to your families. It is a very noble thing for a military man to bring dozens of people home without noise, without shots. That is why I am very grateful to you for your action."

Previously: On 7 April, Lukashenko announced that he had conducted a special operation on the territory of Ukraine "to liberate Belarusians."

Quote from Lukashenko: "It came to the point that these villains began to seize our people there, first of all the drivers of trucks that got there at that time. They arrested one and a half thousand carriages, seized our cars and up to a hundred, I think, our guys who drove these trucks. I warned the Ukrainians that we would have to conduct a special operation to release these people. We conducted such a special operation. And all our people were released. "

Background:

At the border within the Volyn region, 23 trucks were nationalised from Russia and Belarus along with the cargo inside of them.