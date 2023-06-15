Lukashenko to be tried in The Hague for same crimes as Putin, says Ukrainian ex-envoy to Belarus

Alexander Lukashenko in Moscow, May 25, 2023

“Regarding what warrants will be issued for arrest, detention and charges, I see no difference between Putin or Lukashenko’s crimes,” he said.

“And they will both answer as allies and organizers of aggression against Ukraine.”

Both Putin and Lukashenko will be held accountable for both crimes against their own people and crimes against Ukrainians, as they have unleashed a war that has been going on for 10 years, using their information sources to fool the world, the diplomat believes.

In response to a request to list the crimes for which Lukashenko should be held accountable, Bezsmertnyi said: “Such crimes that concern children, followed by rape and torture.”

“This is not a complete list of those included in this block of crimes against humanity. And in fact, the topic of crimes against children always sounds against women as well, they always sound in the first place. And in fact, why is this topic being raised now? Because the level of evidence for it in both cases, both against Putin and Lukashenko, is the highest. The reason is that when committing these crimes, both of them did not realize that the level of international criminal responsibility and the inquiry procedure in this regard are elementary in nature.”

Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, the leader of the Belarusian opposition, called for an arrest warrant to be issued for Lukashenko — just as one was issued for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. She made this statement at the Kyiv Security Forum on May 26.

She recalled a report which documented the deportation of Ukrainian children not only to Russia but also to Belarus. Therefore, in her opinion, the International Criminal Court should treat Lukashenko the same way it does Putin and the children’s ombudsman of the Russian Federation, Maria Lvova-Belova.

