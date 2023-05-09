Lukashenko unable to walk 300 meters, skips breakfast with Putin in Moscow

Alexander Lukashenko at a parade in Moscow on May 9, 2023 with a bandaged hand

In one of the videos, Russian dictator Putin, surrounded by the presidents of Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, and the prime minister of Armenia, is seen walking to the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

Lukashenko approaches him and says something, after which Puin gives a sign to his bodyguards. Lukashenko gets into his car and follows the procession inside it. Lukashenko rejoined Putin's group near the place where the flowers were laid, about 300 meters away.

Later, Lukashenko did not attend a breakfast hosted by the Russian dictator for the presidents and prime minister of Armenia.

The Belarusian project MotolkoHelp noted that Lukashenko's arm was covered with a bandage during the parade in Moscow. According to the volunteer initiative, the Belarusian dictator returned to Minsk shortly after the procession. The Lukashenko regime's propagandists did not report on his travels.

Belarusian political analyst Dmitry Bolkunets also claims that Lukashenko was accompanied to the airport by an ambulance.

On May 9, Moscow hosted the shortest and most "pared-down" parade in the last 15 years: it lasted 45 minutes, the aviation fly-past was canceled, there were no tanks in the mechanized column on Red Square, except for one ancient T-34, and the smallest number of troops in a decade and a half (8,000) took part in the parade.

In his speech on Red Square, Putin did not announce any decisions about the war against Ukraine and simply parroted numerous historical and ideological clichés of Russian propaganda.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine