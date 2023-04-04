Lukashenko to visit Moscow for talks with Putin again

Alexander Lukashenko, the self-proclaimed President of the Republic of Belarus, will be in Moscow with an official visit on 5–6 April, to continue talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Source: European Pravda, citing Lukashenko’s press service

Details: Lukashenko and Putin will hold a bilateral meeting in Moscow on 5 April. They are expected to discuss ways of "deepening cooperation" between the two countries, "import replacement" strategies, the "development of high-tech industries and security measures".

On 6 April, Lukashenko will take part in a Supreme State Council meeting of the Union State to discuss the Union State’s defence strategy. [The Union State of Russia and Belarus is a supranational union consisting of Belarus and Russia whose stated aim is to deepen the relationship between the two states through integration in economic and defence policy – ed.]

Lukashenko last met with Putin not so long ago, this February.

Russian Defence Minister Sergey Shoigu said on 4 April that Belarus already has at its disposal assault aircraft and Iskander-M missile systems capable of delivering nuclear strikes.

Lukashenko earlier said that Russia might deploy its tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus.

